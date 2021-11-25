Siesta Key: Garrett Miller and Kenna Quesenberry are engaged

Siesta Key’s Garrett Miller proposed to Kenna Quesenberry. Pic credit: MTV

Siesta Key’s Garrett Miller and Kenna Quesenberry are engaged!

Garrett popped the question as the two of them were at the top of the Smoky Mountains surrounded by their family and closest friends.

Garrett shared a series of videos in his Instagram stories to document their trip from their car ride to the slopes, to the chair lift to the top of the peak.

Once at the top, he recorded a video message for Kenna without her knowing and explained that he had a lot of emotions running through him but that it was the “most amazing feeling I’ve ever felt” as he prepared to make her his wife and that he “couldn’t imagine life” without her.

He explained that it took a lot of planning behind the scenes to get everyone together for their special moment.

He concluded the video telling Kenna that he will love her “until the next life” and he couldn’t wait to make her his wife.

In addition to the beautiful words he shared in his Instagram video, Garrett also posted a heartfelt message in the caption of the photo of him proposing.

In the series of photos, the romantic set up was visible as rose petals created a heart and lined a walkway to a giant sign that read “marry me” set against a breathtaking backdrop of the Smoky Mountains.

The moment that Garrett got down on one knee was captured perfectly as Kenna gazed at the new bling on her ring finger.

In the caption, Garrett wrote, “I promised you that I’d be with you & only you till the day I ask you to marry me. Well today is that day where I asked you to be my forever n ever.”

He credited Kenna for making him a “better person” and “bringing out the best version” of himself.

Toward the end of the message, he shared how he sends her voice messages everyday and always says, “hello my love, best friend, future fiancé, & future wife.”

Now, he will finally be able to live up to those words as the two are set to head down the aisle.

Garrett Miller and Kenna Quesenberry relationship timeline

Anyone who’s followed Garrett and Kenna’s relationship is unlikely to be surprised by his recent proposal as the two of them have seemed like a picture perfect couple from the start.

They started dating toward the end of 2020. The couple has not been shy about sharing their relationship on social media and she’s even appeared alongside him in recent seasons of Siesta Key.

During the last season of the show, fans got to see Kenna stick up for Garrett when his ex-girlfriend Cara Geswelli disrupted the cast trip to the Grenadines and made everyone uncomfortable.

It was also during that season that Garrett gave Kenna a promise ring and he told her then that he intended to put an engagement ring on her finger someday.

That someday has finally come! Garrett joins a few of his castmates in making a forever commitment recently as Madisson Hausburg married Ish Soto in October and the couple is expecting their first child together in the next few months.

Chloe Trautman also recently became engaged to her boyfriend Chris Long earlier this month.

It’s likely that Garrett’s proposal will be aired as part of the new season of Siesta Key.

Fans will have a lot to look forward to when the new season officially airs. A premiere date has yet to be released by MTV.

Congratulations Garrett and Kenna!

Siesta Key is currently on hiatus on MTV.