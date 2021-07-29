Siesta Key: Amanda called Tate out for his OnlyFans but does he still have an account?

Tate Sweatt is called out by Amanda Miller for lying about his nude photos on OnlyFans. Pic credit: MTV

Amanda Miller was shocked to find out that her new man, Tate Sweatt was not being honest about his involvement in OnlyFans during the latest episode of Siesta Key.

Amanda was alerted to Tate’s side hustle by Chloe Trautman, Madisson Hausburg, and Cara Geswelli during Madisson’s birthday party.

While Amanda admitted that Tate was upfront about having an OnlyFans a few months prior, she said that he told her it did not involve nude photos. She was frustrated that he wasn’t just open with her about the situation.

Later on, Amanda confronted Tate regarding his account.

She said, “I don’t want another man that’s gonna lie to me.”

Tate asked her how he could earn her trust back and Amanda told him it was his job to figure that out.

It looks like Tate has his work cut out for him if he wants to mend things with Amanda, but the real question that fans want to know is, does he still have an OnlyFans account?

Does Tate Sweatt from Siesta Key still have an OnlyFans account?

Even though it caused some drama in his new relationship with Amanda, it looks like Tate still has an active account on OnlyFans.

His username on the site is @tsweatt1 and followers can subscribe for $10 per month or $21 for three months.

It was mentioned during the episode that he’s posted several photos fully nude including an alleged shower video that doesn’t leave anything to the imagination.

Tate clearly isn’t shy about his risque gig as he has a link to his account on his Instagram page.

He also posts several shirtless photos on social media.

Will Amanda Miller and Tate Sweatt stay together following the OnlyFans drama?

Tate will need to find a way to earn back Amanda’s trust if he wants to stick around in her life.

Fans will recall that Amanda has been through the wringer when it comes to lying boyfriends, including her ex JJ Mizell, so gaining her trust back will be no easy task.

Amanda and Tate both follow each other on social media as of now and continue to comment on each other’s posts.

A few weeks ago, Amanda shared a photo of her and Tate sitting alongside Garrett Miller and his girlfriend Kenna during their recent cast trip to the Grenadines. It’s possible the two of them are still on good terms but there’s no sure-fire evidence that they are still together romantically.

Fans will have to tune in to next week’s episode of Siesta Key to find out if Tate can win Amanda back following the OnlyFans drama.

Siesta Key airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.