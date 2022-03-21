Siesta Key fans have concerns about Chloe Trautman’s husband Chris Long as they point out ‘red flags’

Siesta Key fans have some concerns about Chloe Trautman’s husband, Chris Long. Pic credit: MTV

Some Siesta Key fans are concerned about Chloe Trautman’s husband, Chris Long.

Chris appeared on screen at the start of this season, and this was the first time viewers got a better understanding of who he is outside of just seeing posts on Chloe’s social media page.

It’s clear that both Chris and Chloe are focused on a journey of self-discovery and improvement.

Despite the positivity they are both trying to spread to those around them, some fans aren’t sure Chris is all he makes himself out to be.

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts about Chris, and they pointed out some things they’ve deemed as “red flags.”

Siesta Key fans comment on Chris Long’s ‘red flags’

After watching the dynamic between Chloe and Chris, one Reddit user shared concern as they drew a comparison between the two of them and a couple on the documentary Bad Vegan on Netflix.

In the documentary, a con artist manipulated a woman and drew her away from her business and friends. The Reddit user mentioned how they felt the same “higher power overly confident” energy used by the con artist was similar to what they’ve noticed in the dynamic between Chloe and Chris.

The person asked if anyone else saw the same similarities.

One person chimed in and said, “I haven’t seen the documentary but just your explanation sounds bang on.”

Another couldn’t understand how Chloe said, “Chris never saw me like that before,” regarding her behavior at a party on a recent episode. They also said they thought “he sought HER out” and had likely seen the show before and would have definitely known how she was.

A separate commenter agreed and noted that it was “a huge red flag” if she wasn’t “being herself” with him.

A third person agreed and added, “Big red flag if you are that serious and he doesn’t know about your behavior on a readily available TV show?”

Siesta Key fans point out Chris Long’s large pupils in recent episode

Aside from fan concerns regarding Chloe and Chris’s dynamic, a separate Reddit thread pointed out Chris’s unusually large pupils during a recent episode.

A Reddit user asked others if they had noticed “how huge” his pupils appeared.

Several people chimed in, thinking that Chris could be “micro-dosing” or taking a small amount of “shrooms.”

A separate person wasn’t sure why his pupils appeared so large, but they felt there was “something weird there.”

It’s clear that fans aren’t too sure what to make of Chris just yet.

Viewers will have to stay tuned as they get to know him better and get a closer look at his and Chloe’s relationship as the new season of Siesta Key continues.

Siesta Key airs Thursdays at 9/8c on MTV.