Siesta Key: Juliette Porter spotted with Spencer Pratt in LA

Juliette Porter was spotted in LA. Pic credit: @julietteporter/Instagram

Siesta Key star Juliette Porter is spending some time in Los Angeles this week.

She’s been doing work for her swimsuit line JMP The Label, according to her recent social media posts.

Juliette’s company appears to be thriving as she recently launched her own activewear line in addition to her swim collection.

She seems to be getting ready to debut some new pieces in her swimwear line ahead of the summer season, and it looks like a fellow MTV reality star stopped by to visit her.

Juliette was spotted hanging out with Spencer Pratt as he shared a video of their hangout on social media.

Siesta Key’s Juliette Porter spotted with Spencer Pratt in LA

The Hills star Spencer Pratt lives in LA alongside his wife Heidi, so it’s not surprising that he’d be spotted there.

What many Siesta Key fans may not have expected, however, is that he and Juliette appear to be friendly with one another.

Spencer shared a video to his Instagram stories of Juliette peaking out from behind a rack of new swimsuits that were part of her line’s new launch.

Juliette joked that Spencer “creeped up” on her while she was working before saying that she knew he was visiting “out of love” and that she hadn’t seen him in so long.

Juliette revealed that it was her big shoot day, and she showed off a few pieces from the new collection that she was getting ready to launch.

Spencer then ended the video by helping to plug Juliette’s business. The post was shared on a popular Instagram gossip page.

Based on their back and forth banter, the two looked happy to be hanging out together and have a friendship.

Will Meghan Bischoff compete with Juliette’s swimwear line?

As Juliette prepares to launch her new looks for the season, Sam Logan’s former fling, Meghan Bischoff, prepares to start a fashion line of her own that could possibly compete with Juliette’s brand.

While she’s remained coy regarding exactly what type of clothing she will be debuting, Meghan revealed that she had something in the works on her Instagram page.

She shared photos of herself picking out materials and working on some items.

She told her followers that she was following a dream she’s had for a while.

Meghan also tagged a separate Instagram page titled Muse By Meg and added that it was “coming soon.”

The page currently has no content, and no explanation has been given as to what fans can expect when the fashion line comes out.

It’s quite possible that Meghan could be looking to compete with Juliette’s business, but fans will have to stay tuned to see what exactly she has up her sleeve.

Siesta Key airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.