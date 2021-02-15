Sierra Gates is opening up about that Karlie Redd fight, admits ‘I want my friend back’

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta fans know that Sierra Gates and Karlie Redd used to be BFFs. The pair did everything together and were first to support the other’s business ventures.

But one big fight caused that amazing friendship to crumble and because of the way things went down, trust issues are keeping these women from coming back together.

Now, Sierra is opening up about her former friend from LHHATL and what she’s doing to try and fix her friendship.

Sierra Gates wants to squash beef with Karlie Redd

Sierra Gates said she wants to reconcile with costar Karlie Redd after their huge blowout fight caused them to stop talking.

Gates was referring to the altercation the two had at the end of the last season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

Sierra and Karlie joined their fellow cast members from each franchise- Miami, New York, Hollywood, and Atlanta- in the February premiere of Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition.

In the episode, the girls had a conversation in an effort to say how they really feel about each other.

Karlie confessed that she felt hurt that Sierra called her a bad friend. Redd pointed out that she had supported Sierra countless times in the past.

Sierra Gates reaches out

In an interview with InTouch Weekly, Gates confessed that she is sick of the drama.

“I miss my friend. I want my old friendship back,” said Gates.

Sierra also said she regrets “the fight that [she and Karlie] got into that [she] kind of initiated.”

After running into trouble with the law, Sierra asked Karlie to give witness testimony that would help her case in court. Redd was late to the court hearing, which made Sierra think that Karlie did not have her back.

The tension boiled over when Gates confronted Karlie after hearing rumors that Redd had no intention of showing up on time.

Sierra explained that even though she got over the drama, Karlie said she needed time.

“Moving forward, if we are going to be friends, I just need you to give me the same thing I give you,” said Redd.

How is Sierra and Karlie’s relationship now?

As for the current status of Sierra Gates and Karlie Redd’s friendship, it seems that some of the ice has thawed but when it comes to being BFFs again, that might take a bit more time.

“Sometimes it’s a little weird for [Karlie] because I was the one that was kind of the aggressor at the time,” said Gates.

“I’m just gonna give her all the time she needs, and I’m just gonna be patient,” Sierra said to InTouch. “So right now we are friends, and we are literally working on our friendship trying to get it back to how it used to be.”

“I wish I could take that back. It just put a real bad damper on our friendship,” said Sierra.

Sierra loves Love & Hip Hop family

According to VH1, the cast wanted to “gather to celebrate Black joy and discuss important social issues — and of course, turn up.”

“Love & Hip Hop never came together as a family. The viewers always tried to separate us. I feel like this just gave us a time that we can be as one,” said Gates

“That’s why it’s important! So they don’t keep trying to put us in our own little worlds. But honestly, we are all one family. We are Love and Hip Hop. We are a family just from different states.”

Fans are also excited about the Love & Hip Hop All Star reunion, which Karlie is rumored to return for.

Maybe all of this family love will be enough to inspire Sierra and Karlie to fully mend their friendship.

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition airs Monday at 8/7c on VH1.