A Love & Hip Hop All-Star reunion is coming — Here’s what we know

While COVID-19 has shut most things down, VH1 is telling fans to gear up for some new content.

Although production was halted in Atlanta, New York, and Hollywood, the Love & Hip Hop franchise is bringing fan favorites for new spin-offs set to premiere in 2021.

An All-Star reunion is coming

In the latest season of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, COVID-19 struck mid-season and forced the cast members to self shoot their confessionals from the safety of their homes.

There hasn’t been a new season or even a new episode of any of the Love & Hip Hop shows since and fans have been wondering what might happen with the popular VH1 franchise.

Coming in 2021, an All-Star Reunion will bring back favorites from the franchise. OG’s from all seasons including Hollywood, New York, and Atlanta will be featured.

From Lil Fizz and Apryl to Scrappy and Bambi, the show will focus on the cast members’ lives as they reside at an Arizona hotel.

Other LHH stars that are also set to appear include Momma Dee, Trick Daddy, Trina, Yung Joc, and Karlie Redd.

An insider revealed to Page Six that, “It’ll be a seven-episode party.”

Married couples will be tested

Besides the All-Star Reunion, another will spin-off will focus on the marital problems of franchise couples.

From the upcoming divorce of Princess Love and Ray J, paired along with the usual problems of Rasheeda and Kirk, the show will have a lot of issues to work with.

After having their second child at the beginning of the year, Princess recently filed for divorce from the One Wish singer in early May.

With Princess requesting the suit to be dismissed, they were thought to have reconciled. However, their happiness didn’t last long as Ray J chose to continue with the divorce a short two months later.

As for LHHATL alums Rasheeda and Kirk, the problems definitely start with him having a child outside of their marriage. Rasheeda is one of the original franchise castmember’s and her rocky relationship has been clearly documented over the years.

Fans have slammed Kirk for his shady behavior but have also come for Rasheeda for standing by her cheating husband.

Mendeecees Harris will also be making his first appearance back on television since serving four years in prison for drug trafficking. His wife Yandy Smith recently made headlines after getting arrested during the Breonna Taylor protests.

Will you be tuning in for these new Love & Hip Hop spin-offs?

Love & Hip Hop All-Star Reunion premiere in 2021 on VH1