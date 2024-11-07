Shawniece Jackson reflects on 7-year romance with Jephte Pierre as MAFS fans react

Shawniece Jackson had Married at First Sight fans in their feelings when she reflected on her relationship with her husband Jephte Pierre.

It hasn’t been a smooth road for the couple and many of their worst moments were captured on camera.

Shawniece reflected on their relationship with a few throwback photos, one showing the baby-faced duo early into their romance and another of them recently.

After the photos were posted online, longtime fans of the series took to the comments to applaud the couple.

We first met the duo in Season 6 of MAFS, and soon after they tied the knot as strangers, Shawniece became pregnant.

That situation made the experience more difficult for the young couple and, at one point when they broke up it seemed their marriage was over for good.

Thankfully, they later reconciled, and have been going strong ever since.

MAFS alum Shawniece Jackson reflects on her 7-year marriage to Jephte Pierre

“My phone popped up with this memory…. Wow its really been 7 years…. Before kids vs After kids 😝🤪💁🏾‍♀️🫶🏾,” Shawniece wrote on Instagram.

A picture showed Shawniece and Jephte smiling happily during their first year of marriage.

“First pic I was a few weeks pregnant,” wrote Shawniece. “We actually took it the same day with our reval shoot. Just can’t see my stomach in this picture.”

A second image showed the couple hanging out at a football game over the summer at a stadium in their hometown of Boston, Massachusetts.

MAFS fans are proud of Jephte and Shawniece’s successful marriage

Shawniece and Jephte have become fan favorites in the franchise, falling into an elite group of success stories from the series.

Judging by the comments online, MAFS fans are still rooting for the couple and are happy to see their marriage still going strong.

“I’ve been rooting for you guys since day one on the show!!! Congrats on the 7 years and praying for many, many more! 🙏🏽❤️👍🏽,” wrote an Instagram user.

“I remember seeing y’all’s season of married at first site and I was rooting for both of you so much!” posted someone else. “I’m so happy for both of you and your precious family ♥️.”

Another commenter wrote, “Yall figured it out and did exactly what yall said yall would do. I see the friendship. Stay blessed Pierres!”

One fan added, “😍Aww still one of my favorite mafs couples! Black ❤️ love for the win🥰 you all still look great😊.”

