Shawniece Jackson gushes about ‘different kind of love’ with Jephte Pierre on National Lovers Day

Shawniece and Jepthe’s love is still going strong. Pic credit: @yessstyles/Instagram

Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre are one of the long-standing Married at First Sight couples and have come a long way in their marriage.

Through ups and downs, Shawniece and Jephte have still fought to love each other and be good parents to their daughter Laura.

Recently, Shawniece detailed the special kind of love she found with Jephte for National Lovers Day.

Shawniece Jackson expresses her love for Jephte Pierre

Shawniece Jackson took to Instagram to share photos and a heartfelt message for her husband, Jephte Pierre.

The photos included several with Shawniece and Jephte smiling in front of a glittering pink background as Shawniece rocked oversized sunglasses and vibrant pink lipstick.

Shawniece also shared a clip of Jephte handing her a bouquet of yellow flowers with their daughter Laura by his side.

The final photo featured an adorable shot of Shanwniece and Jephte with Laura smiling in between them.

Shawniece captioned the post, “#nationalloversday or whatever excuse to post 😝. This is a different kind of love. It’s the love that you thought you may feel when you first met and marry a stranger all at once. It’s the love that grows and the more you feed it the better it becomes.”

The MAFS star continued, “When your humble, honest, and up front (it’s not always easy) your story only gets better. It’s really about to be 5 years! 🥺 I wouldn’t change a thing. Im happy I have you and our beautiful daughter.”

Shawniece concluded her caption by writing, “I love you daddy! @jephte_pierre88” and using the hashtag #blacklove.

Shawniece and Jephte are the only lasting couple from Married at First Sight Season 6

Married at First Sight Season 14 currently takes place in Boston, but eight seasons ago, the show also matched several hopefuls in Boston for Married at First Sight Season 6.

Shawniece and Jephte were one of those three Boston couples, and they are the only ones to remain married to this day.

The other couples included Molly Duff and Jonathan Francetic. They chose to divorce, and interestingly Jonathan entered a relationship with one of his MAFS experts at the time, Dr. Jessica Griffin.

Ryan Buckley and Jaclyn Schwartzberg were also matched on MAFS Season 6, and while they said yes on Decision Day, they ultimately chose to get a divorce. Jaclyn is now expecting her first child with her current partner.

Shawniece and Jephte remain fan favorites as viewers continue to follow their journey of working through their marriage and raising Laura on Married at First Sight: Couples Cam.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.