MAFS Season 6 star Jaclyn Schwartzberg shares an ultrasound of her baby at 20 weeks

Married at First Sight Season 6 star Jaclyn Schwartzberg officially announced that she was expecting a baby in December 2021.

Now, 20-weeks pregnant, Jaclyn shared an ultrasound and adorable update on her baby.

Jaclyn Schwartzberg gushes over her baby girl

Jaclyn revealed she’s having a baby girl back in December and now Married at First Sight viewers get to see an ultrasound of Jaclyn’s daughter at 20 weeks.

Jaclyn took to her Instagram Stories and shared the ultrasound with friends and followers, where the baby can be seen sucking her thumb.

Along with the sweet ultrasound, Jaclyn wrote, “Sucked her lil thumb most of the ultrasound today. 20 weeks”

Back in December, Jacklyn took to Instagram to announce that she was 12 weeks pregnant by sharing a photo of her with her significant other.

In the photo, the pair smile in front of a Christmas tree as Jaclyn holds up an adorable baby pink onesie that says ‘love’ on the front with a tutu attached to the bottom.

Jaclyn captioned the post, writing, “No words for our excitement to meet our baby girl, June 14th !! Gonna love this munchkin with all I have” along with three pink heart emojis.

Jacklyn also revealed that she had a very low chance of becoming pregnant and was dealing with pregnancy sickness.

Jaclyn wrote, “Went from 0-4% chance of getting pregnant to being 12 weeks preggo and sicker than ever.”

Married at First Sight stars congratulate Jaclyn on her pregnancy

Jacklyn’s exciting announcement was met with love and congratulations from several Married at First Sight stars including her fellow Married at First Sight Season 6 star Shawniece Jackson.

While Jaclyn’s MAFS marriage to Ryan Buckley ultimately didn’t work out, Shawniece is still married to her MAFS husband Jephte and the couple has an adorable daughter, Laura, together.

Married at First Sight Season 1 stars Jamie Otis and Cortney Hendrix, who are also parents of little ones, sent their congratulations to Jaclyn as well.

Other Married at First Sight stars who showed Jaclyn love on the pregnancy post included Married at First Sight Season 8 star Jasmine McGriff, Married at First Sight Season 9 star Amber Bowles, and Married at First Sight Season 9 star Mindy Shiben.

Jaclyn’s baby is expected to arrive mid-June and she’s sure to continue to receive lots of love and support from the Married at First Sight family.

