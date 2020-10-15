Shawniece Jackson gets real about marriage to Jephte Pierre

Getting married at first sight is one of the riskiest things you can do. Hopeful singles put their lives in the expert’s hands, hoping science can produce their soul mates.

The season based in Boston produced one successful couple – Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre.

While the couple keeps viewers updated on the Married at First Sight spin-off Couples Cam, it’s clear their marriage hasn’t always been perfect but Shawniece and Jephte have worked hard to get to the point they’re at.

The two found themselves pregnant

On her Youtube channel, Shawniece gives new insight into the relationship between her and Jephte and she really didn’t hold back. She shared all the tea about her rocky Married at First Sight relationship and what was really going on behind the scenes.

Even during the initial eight weeks of the experiment, viewers weren’t sure this couple was going to stay married on Decision Day.

The couple’s personalities clicked instantly. However, the romantic connection took time to develop. They had fun together but also had a lot of hard times while on the show.

Jephte admits he felt unsuited to be a husband at the beginning of the marriage and feels the process helped him open up.

Although they narrowly agreed to continue to work things out on Decision Day, the disputes only continued throughout the marriage until they almost ended up splitting up for good.

In the midst of trying to make things work, Shawniece found out she was pregnant.

The Married at First Sight wife reveals that, after the revelation, the arguments eventually became too much and the couple decided to separate.

Shawniece is clear with viewers that her husband did not cheat on her. She is aware that her Jephte was seeing other women during that time. But at that point, they both believed the marriage was over.

She claims if they weren’t legally married, she and Jephte probably would’ve ended the relationship there.

It was a conversation with MAFS expert Dr. Jessica Griffin that helped put this couple back in the right direction. Instead of focusing on their relationship, she explained that they needed to figure out how they could co-exist while parenting their newborn.

This caused them to realize that they had each other’s best interests at heart and wanted to give being a family a chance.

Their daughter Laura was born one week prior to the couple’s one year wedding anniversary.

The pandemic helped Shawniece and Jephte

Shawniece admits the couple felt a lot of pressure to be the franchise’s ‘first black couple to stay together.’

She reveals that, prior to the global pandemic, they were just going through the motions of providing for their daughter.

The pandemic forced them to work on their communication, to make the stressful living conditions of quarantine work. Although the quarantine has led to many arguments, they had to work together to find compromise.

It forced them to put a new focus on their relationship to be able to grow forward.