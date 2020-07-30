Married at First Sight Couples’ Cam exclusive: Jephte says lockdown with Shawniece is harder than their experiment

The coronavirus pandemic has been hard on everyone, and we have proof that Married at First Sight couples is no different.

When Shawniece and Jephte share their quarantine experience for Couples’ Cam, Jephte admits that the lockdown has been harder than the two-month experiment at the beginning of their marriage was.

While Shawniece looked a little bit surprised at first, she seemed to agree with her husband about being stuck in the same house with no breaks.

“Oh yeah,” Shawniece agreed. “We are 24/7 constantly on each other. You know the ins and outs… I’m using the bathroom, and you can hear me using the bathroom.”

“Boy do I,” Jephte responds as they both break into laughter.

Jephte reveals the breaking point

Jephte then reveals that he’s “very irritable right now” before the scene cuts to show him in the confessional, talking about how he lost it over a bowl of cereal.

“You know when you lose your cool over some cereal that there’s definitely some things that we’ve got to work out,” Jephtee admits. “Even though some things are starting to open, I’m not sure if it’s going to last, and we can be in this quarantine for a really, really long time.”

Shawniece says they are “just stuck.”

How can Jephte better appreciate Shawniece?

While Shawniece and Jephte are just waiting for life outside their home to open back up, they start talking about ways to appreciate each other better. It turns out that Shawniece doesn’t think Jephte appreciates her enough, and she even shares a few ways that he could show his love.

She lists helping with the baby, cooking, and cleaning as things she’s expected to do and even suggests that maybe he could help out a bit, which would definitely make her feel more appreciated.

And while Jephte does feel like he shows his gratitude in many ways, they don’t seem to translate for Shawniece, who has some suggestions.

She tells Jephte what she really appreciates, saying, “Appreciation for me is like when you wash my clothes. Clothes for me.. it’s like little things for appreciation.”

Shawniece also realizes that to make it through this quarantine successfully, they have to work together, and they have to find some compromise.

“So us taking what we see differently and trying to compromise or come to some type of medium ground sometimes can be challenging,” she admits as Jephte quickly agrees.

Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam airs Thursdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.