Married at First Sight Couples’ Cam exclusive: Can Keith survive Krissy’s Boot Camp?

Married at First Sight is about to give us a double dose of the show we love when Couples’ Cam returns to a new night. Don’t miss updates on all the married couples including Kristine Killingsworth and Keith Dewar in their new Thursday night time slot.

Married at First Sight fans who tuned in for Kristine and Keith’s season in Philadelphia may remember that they don’t have a love of exercise in common.

In fact, Keith hates to work out and Kristine loves it so when he agrees to do a workout with his wife, she seems just as surprised as she is pleased.

Keith admits straight away that he isn’t in the best shape “since the quarantine began” as if he’s been keeping up with his very active wife all along.

But Krissy’s Boot Camp quickly proves that, while Keith has a lot of heart, he’s not ready for the fitness challenge that Kristine put in front of him.

Kristine knows how to get Keith’s blood pumping

During their workout, Kristine had Keith running stairs, doing jumping jacks and even planking. And while Keith was clearly not enthused about a day of exercise in the sun, he was a great sport and pushed through all the challenges that she put in front of him.

In the confessional, Keith declared, “I’m not in the greatest shape since quarantine started but at least I don’t give up. I’m pushing.”

Even though Keith really doesn’t enjoy working out, he was doing it with the woman that he loves. Kristine, on the other hand, seemed to really enjoy whipping Keith into shape and even offered to bring him back for more.

Keith is not ready for another workout with Kristine

By the end of the workout, Kristine looked refreshed while Keith looked like he was ready to collapse. He did a great job keeping up with his wife though and she really seemed to enjoy being in charge, whistle and all.

But when Kristine asks Keith if he’ll do it again tomorrow, it’s a no. Keith is not trying to keep up with Krissy’s Boot Camp two days in a row.

Don’t miss out on all the updates for Kristine and Keith plus all of the other still-married couples from the Married at First Sight family.

Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam airs Thursdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.