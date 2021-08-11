Shannon St. Clair reveals what really happened with Genny on Love Island USA

Genny Shawcross on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

When Genny Shawcross arrived at the villa on Love Island USA during Casa Amor, viewers knew drama was coming.

Shannon St. Clair and Genny knew each other in real life, with Genny saying she was one of Shannon’s sister’s best friends.

The two also had history thanks to photos and videos from earlier this year with the three of them partying with millionaire Dave Portnoy, who Shannon was linked to dating.

When Genny showed up, Shannon threw out an immediate insult, saying “poor boy” when Jeremy Hershberg chose Genny. Then the two blew up at each other when Genny defended insults thrown at her by comparing them to Shannon and Josh Goldstein.

Shannon and Josh spoke to After the Island with Alex and Elizabeth and she talked about Genny coming to Love Island USA.

Shannon on what happened with Genny on Love Island USA

Shannon said things are good in the real world.

“Genny and I are good,” Shannon said. “It’s actually my little sister — she used to be friends with Genny.”

Shannon then revealed things that were not aired on TV.

“Genny came in and basically, when I was away at Casa Amor, she was airing out my dirty laundry with a previous man that I was with, in very, very raunchy detail. Very private intimate details that not only would I want America, or any of these people to know, but especially not Josh.”

While she never mentioned the man’s name, most people might believe it was Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, who many sites linked to dating Shannon earlier this year.

According to reports, they stopped dating after a Miami trip where Shannon’s sister posted photos and videos online of the trip, which angered Dave. Genny also has several images and videos from the trip as well on her Instagram page.

“It was getting into our relationship,” Josh said. “It’s one thing if it’s a confrontation between two people, but it started to affect our relationship and she was talking about things in her past and their past, like super raunchy.

“It was honestly making not only me uncomfortable, but like other people in the villa uncomfortable, and we just sort of like had to step up and say something.”

Shannon on Genny

Shannon said she finally had to step up and confront Genny.

“I said this to Genny, that you’re sabotaging my relationship with Josh,” Shannon said. “First of all, it has nothing to do with the show. I have no idea why you would bring up things from my past. It was absolutely a nightmare.”

“Obviously, they did not air any of that.”

Josh said they are comfortable with their sexuality, and the way Genny was describing things made them uncomfortable. Josh said he didn’t know anything about her, but she was very raunchy.

Shannon said she made up with Genny on the show.

“It was weird, the makeup. It was definitely a little bit fake,” Shannon admitted. “Just maybe a little bit over the top. I mean, Genny and I are friends, we’re good, but you also have to take into consideration her age and take that with a grain of salt.”

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.