Shannon Beador’s kids think she overreacts about getting sick– Here are the other times we saw that on RHOC

Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador received backlash from her kids during last night’s episode while calling in to check on their health.

Her three daughters Sophie, 19, and twins Stella and Adeline, 15, accused her of being overbearing and paranoid about getting sick.

Shannon, who had been staying in a separate place with her boyfriend, John Janssen, after Stella had tested positive for COVID-19, initiated a video call with her three daughters.

“You guys look pretty darn good. For infected scourge, ” John observed when Shannon’s three daughters signed onto the call.

“I need you guys to try and be healthy,” Shannon urged. “I ordered a bunch of immunity stuff and it’s on the dining room table.”

She then ran a checklist past her daughters of precautions that they needed to take.

“If we would’ve been more careful, we might not be in this position,” Shannon lamented. “But why do you guys think you got it?”

“Were you kissing anyone?” John asked, to which Shannon’s daughter’s dismissed.

Shannon’s daughter’s reaction to her questioning

Shannon’s daughters began to lose their composure as their mother continued to question them.

“Ok, so what symptoms, if any did you have?” Shannon asked.

Shannon pushed further for more details, “Did you have a fever? Are you weak? Do you have diarrhea?”

Shannon’s twins Stella and Adeline laugh as Shannon interrogated Sophie about her symptoms.

After Sophie explained her symptoms, Shannon asked, “Why didn’t you tell me? Because I give you things to help you.”

The sisters then explain that they were “terrified” to tell her and that they “know how crazy” she gets.

“Why are you smiling, Stella?” Shannon snaps. “‘Cause I wanna know what’s so funny about this?”

They then brushed off Shannon’s questions, not wanting to get into it.

Sophie, who is writing a book about life with her mother and her parents’ separation, then got real about her mother’s tendencies to overreact.

“Does my mom tend to overreact?” Sophie retorted during a confessional interview. “Am I breathing oxygen right now?”

“If you even have a cold, you tell me so I have the choice to stay away,” Shannon reminded her children.

Her daughters then frustratedly explained that they have had this same question with their mother plenty of times.

However, as Gina has previously said, if Shannon is going to get overworked about anything, COVID-19 is the right cause.

This is not the first time RHOC viewers have seen Shannon be paranoid over illnesses.

In 2018, the women took a girls’ trip to Jamaica. During the trip as a whole, Shannon was criticized for being negative and overdramatic about her current divorce.

However, she also got eye rolls from her friends over her paranoia about the Zika virus.

“We’re in the heart of Zika virus,” Shannon warned her friends while they were in Jamaica.

Shannon even advised her costars that they shouldn’t leave their rooms because of the virus.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Wednesday at 9/8c on Bravo.