Shannon Beador reveals how her daughters caught COVID-19 even though she was so careful

In the latest episode of the Real Housewives of Orange County, the COVID-19 pandemic hit the OC and the ladies struggled to adjust.

Shannon Beador has always been sensitive when it comes to her health and the ladies have teased her for being overdramatic over the years. So it’s no surprise that the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic put Shannon on alert.

Early on in the episode, Shannon explains, “We are taking quarantine incredibly seriously. We limited our contact to immediate family. So, we’re being safe.”

However, that didn’t save her and her daughters from contracting COVID-19.

Shannon and her boyfriend found themselves at odds over her quarantine rules

Shannon and her boyfriend, John, decided that they would quarantine together. His son, Joe, also joined them.

And although Shannon made her rules clear, not everyone was willing to adhere to them.

“I’ve been crying because I’m just under a lot of stress. Not everybody’s following my rules,” she cried while self-filming in her car.

“Not everybody’s following my rules. And the rules are that if you’re staying at my house, you don’t leave my house. You don’t make up excuses or do anything. You don’t leave, you don’t see anybody else.”

She further confessed that she was so scared of the virus that she wished that she would get it just to find out if it was going to hurt her or not.

Later in a confessional with producers, she said, “John’s son came to stay with us and so I gave a list of rules. When my rules weren’t followed and Joe left my house, John left my house too. And I feel as though I was second choice.”

Shannon then called Gina to admit that it hurt her to feel like she was coming in second place and that John had decided to go with his son instead of staying with her. However, the two ended up making up and Shannon allowed John to come back into the house, despite the fact that that broke her rules.

Shannon and her daughter Stella get tested for COVID-19

Near the end of the episode, Shannon calls castmate Kelly Dodd crying about possibly having COVID-19. She explains that her daughter, Stella, hadn’t been feeling good so they took her in to get a swab test done.

The test came back positive.

Although she had tested negative, Shannon demanded another swab test after learning that Stella’s was positive. Again her test came back negative, but she wasn’t so sure it was accurate since earlier in the week she had begun showing symptoms.

Shannon explained to producers, “I told the girls, ‘you need to be safe and follow my rules.’ So what happens? My twins sneak to a party where no one was wearing masks and they were all hugging each other hello.”

She then cries as she confesses, “Literally one of the worst days cuz I really didn’t think this was going to be possible.”

In July, Shannon shared that she and her three daughters, Sophie, 18, Stella, and Adeline, 14 had contracted the virus.

Each of them has since fully recovered.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.