Shannon Beador takes jab at nemesis being fired: ‘Alexis Bellino is a TV star’

As filming gets underway for Season 19 of The Real Housewives of Orange County, only one lady will not return.

Alexis Bellino was shown the door after a tumultuous season, including her feud with Shannon Beador and her need to defend her boyfriend, Johnny J.

Bravo knew exactly what it was doing casting these two together for Season 18, and while Alexis was ready to come in hot, Shannon wasn’t interested in entertaining any of it.

Shannon received support from RHOC viewers throughout the season as she took accountability for her actions and tried to remain calm amid the tension while filming with Alexis.

When it became clear that Alexis wasn’t getting the edit she thought she deserved, she and John Janssen aired their grievances on social media. Ironically, that’s also where Alexis revealed she wouldn’t be returning for another season of RHOC.

So, did Shannon have anything to do with Bravo’s decision not to ask Alexis back?

Shannon Beador gets petty when asked about Alexis Bellino not returning to RHOC

While speaking to Us Weekly, Shannon Beador was asked if she had any pull with the network in getting Alexis Bellino fired.

The current RHOC star said, “I have zero power with the network or production or anyone, and I would never want to interfere with someone’s livelihood.”

Shannon got cheeky with the publication, referring to comments Alexis made during the Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18 reunion.

She said, “But, Alexis Bellino is a TV star, and she’s been a TV star for 15 years, so I’m sure she’ll get a new gig sometime very soon.”

Shannon Beador and RHOC co-stars host an event to benefit Emergency Network Los Angeles

Shannon Beador and her RHOC co-stars, Jennifer Pedranti and Katie Ginella, hosted a fundraiser for the California fires affecting those in and around the Los Angeles area.

They did a meet and greet with a silent auction, refreshments, and community. All of the proceeds would be donated to Emergency Network Los Angeles.

It’s also worth noting that Jennifer and Katie were friendly with Alexis throughout Season 18, but things appear to have changed. They seem closer to Shannon now, as they co-hosted the event to provide relief for their friends and other people affected by the devastating fires in Southern California.

Filming is rumored to have begun for Season 19, so we expect the new season to drop sometime this fall.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.