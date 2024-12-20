Alexis Bellino confirms her RHOC exit: ‘I was not asked back’

The Real Housewives of Orange County fans are popping their champagne after getting major news about the upcoming season.

Producers have listened to the outcry of outraged viewers to fire last season’s biggest villain, Alexis Bellino.

The blonde beauty confirmed that she was “not asked back” but wasn’t surprised by the decision given where things left off at the reunion.

However, when she announced the news to former Housewives producer Carlos King, he was surprised.

Nonetheless, Alexis is bidding goodbye to the franchise and a new season is set to film early in early 2025.

As for who’s returning, Shannon Beador, Katie Ginella, and Jennifer Pedranti seemingly had their contracts renewed as the duo teased their return in a recent post.

Alexis Bellino admits she was ‘not asked back’ for Season 19

In an interview with Carlos on the Going Rogue podcast, the returning RHOC star admitted she is done with the show.

“Here’s firsthand information, Carlos King!” said Alexis. “I am not asked back next season.”

The 47-year-old got the call from her boss, Alex Baskin, and admitted it was a hard conversation.

While the outcome wasn’t shocking, Alexis confessed she was surprised by the timing and was unprepared for the news.

“I didn’t think contracts were coming out. I thought we still had more time,” she explained. “It was shocking when the call came; I was never shocked about that information.”

Why was Alexis fired from the show?

Alexis felt the last scene in Season 18 put the nail in the coffin for her possible return—referencing when the cameras picked back up post-reunion.

The women, including Tamra Judge and Heather Dubrow, visited Shannon’s home to tell her that John Janssen heard her car crash the night of her DUI and showed solidarity with the mom of three.

Viewers felt it was damage control for Tamra and Heather after they got dragged for siding with Alexis throughout the season.

Meanwhile, Alexis said she was ” gobsmacked” and “completely let down” by her two friends when she watched the scene.

The RHOC star had several thoughts about the moment, one being, “Holy s**t! Tamra and Heather just did this to me.”

That has caused friction in Alexis’s friendship with the duo, her two main allies on the show.

Alexis bids goodbye to RHOC

Alexis and her man, John Janssen, are moving on, and the RHOC star posted on Instagram.

“When one door closes, another one opens. Romans 8:28 ‘And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love Him.'”

She also wished luck to her former castmates, writing, “Love my girls and wishing them the best season yet💖.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.