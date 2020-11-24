Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador weighed in on her daughter’s concerns about her new boyfriend John Janssen.

Shannon appeared on Wednesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live along with Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay.

Andy Cohen asked a question from fans about her daughter Sophie Beador’s thoughts on her significant other.

“Shannon, do you agree with your daughter Sophie that you need someone to support emotionally and financially? Do you agree that John isn’t up to the task?” Andy asked.

Shannon quickly came to her man’s defense.

“They want someone to be my financial equal. They also want someone that’s there to support me, and John is that,” Shannon explained.

Shannon also hinted that there may have been tension between her and her daughters over John at one point.

“Kids have issues sometimes with your significant other,” Shannon clarified. “So they were having an issue.”

Shannon also shared that the issues haven’t had much of an effect on her relationship.

“We’re still together and we’re still committed and we’re happy,” she added.

She also mentioned that she and her ex-husband David Beador are still struggling with communication. She explained she doesn’t talk to her daughters much about him and his relationship with his new wife Lesley Cook.

Shannon and John’s relationship

Shannon and John officially announced their relationship in July 2019. The successful businessman moved in with Shannon and their combined six children.

While he was initially hesitant about appearing on camera, John has become a consistent presence on RHOC Season 15. He appeared on camera during Shannon’s intro and her housewarming party.

He also consoled her after she quarreled on the phone with Braunwyn Windham-Burke who accused her of insulting Gina Kirschenheiter’s new house.

While Shannon is happy to find a love like this at this point in her life, she is in no rush to get married again, unlike her ex-husband.

Sophie’s book on Shannon’s divorce

Shannon’s 19-year-old daughter Sophie has been writing a book about her parent’s divorce.

On the same episode that she discussed Shannon’s relationship with John, she provided updates on her book.

“How to Weather the Shannon Storms Beador,” as Sophie plans to title it, will be about how the divorce has emotionally impacted her and her family.

During the episode, she explained that she was at the stage of pitching the book to publishing companies.

While Shannon is reportedly nervous about the book, she has expressed that she is very proud of her daughter for taking on such a big feat.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.