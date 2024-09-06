Shannon Beador claims she’s ‘not looking for sympathy’ after sharing bloodied photo on RHOC following DUI

If there’s one thing we’ve learned about Shannon Beador throughout The Real Housewives Season 18, she isn’t afraid to be vulnerable on camera.

The season has been deeply personal for her as she’s attempted to move on from her DUI arrest.

Complicating matters is her continued legal drama with John Janssen and his new girlfriend, Alexis Bellino.

Many Real Housewives are criticized for curating their lives for the cameras, but with Shannon, it all seems natural, allowing viewers to connect with her on a deeper level.

Thursday’s new episode was particularly shocking. The 60-year-old met Heather Dubrow while vacationing in Sonoma and discussed the continued drama with John and Alexis.

Ultimately, Shannon revealed to her friend that she sent John a photo of the immediate aftermath of the accident, which included her bloodied face.

The crash occurred right next to John’s home, but instead of reaching out to her, she claims that he went to bed and texted her hours later asking what happened.

Shannon got candid on RHOC about her DUI

Heather wondered if John had missed the photo, but she couldn’t help but state that it was a horrible thing to do.

Shannon sharing the photo is huge because it takes viewers into a particularly turbulent time in her life, and now, she’s speaking out about why she wanted it on-screen.

In an interview with Bravo, Shannon admitted she was “shaking” while sharing the photo.

“I was shaking when I pushed that button to show her the picture because I knew that at the moment, being that that photo was being filmed, it was gonna forever change if anyone Googles my name, that photo’s gonna come up,” Shannon stated.

Shannon admitted wanting to be “honest and truthful” but maintained that she’s “not looking for sympathy.”

Instead, Shannon says she takes “responsibility for the very stupid choice that I made that night.”

Shannon will face off with Alexis again

Shannon’s storyline is set to intensify during the final episodes of RHOC Season 18 as she faces off with Alexis again.

This time, the drama results in Shannon telling her she was not invited to the cast trip to London.

The midseason trailer shows Alexis telling Tamra and Heather that she and John had been looking at engagement rings three months into their relationship.

The trailer ends shockingly, with Shannon forced to be in the same room as John at an event.

It’s a lot, but given that the producers have been doing their damnedest to terrorize Shannon this season, it’s just par for the course.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9/8c. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.