Shannon and Josh reveal when they knew their Love Island USA connection was real

Shannon St. Clair and Josh Goldstein on After the Island. Pic credit: @Shannonsaint/Instagram

Shannon St. Clair and Josh Goldstein were one of the Love Island USA couples that viewers either loved or hated.

On one side, fans saw them as a difficult couple, with Shannon refusing to trust him at all and Josh quickly tiring of the constant doubts.

On the other side, some viewers saw them as a real couple, one that had ups and downs and got stronger, while loving how Shannon seemed to keep it real.

There was also the drama that Shannon brought that made her interjections into other people’s relationships entertaining.

The two appeared on After the Island with Alex and Elizabeth and finally revealed when they knew it was real.

Josh explains his moment of truth on Love Island USA

Josh revealed a behind-the-scenes moment that viewers at home never saw on TV.

Josh and Shannon had been hooked up since the very first episode, and while they had some early struggles, they remained together until they left the show after Josh’s sister Lindsey Goldstein died.

Josh mentioned the moment they knew what they had was real.

“It was the moment she came down the stairs after Casa Amor,” Josh said. “She looked more beautiful than I remembered, which was hard to believe. Just seeing her single and you know me single, it was unbelievable.”

Josh mentioned that the Casa Amor experience was meant to confuse the couples and question their relationships.

“I’m glad she came down by herself,” Josh said, before revealing a moment that never appeared on TV.

“What they didn’t show on TV was that I ran all the way to the bottom of the steps and picked her up in my arms and we just started making out,” Josh said. “That’s literally what happened because I couldn’t wait for her to walk all the way over. I was just so excited.”

Shannon reveals the moment she saw their true connection

After Casa Amor, Josh and Shannon went on their date and it was there that Josh asked Shannon to be his girlfriend.

Shannon admitted that they never talked about being a boyfriend and girlfriend outside of the villa yet. She said they weren’t sure if they wanted that on camera and she was never going to ask him if he wanted her to be his girlfriend.

“We never talked about it,” Shannon said. “We just felt we already were, so that didn’t really cross my mind to make it official-official. So when he asked me, I was like ‘oh my gosh.’ I just wanted to make sure it was genuine and authentic.”

She then threw out a line about “production” and she wanted to make sure his comments were really genuine.

“It will always be a yes,” Shannon said. “I just wanted to make sure that was something that we were comfortable with discussing on camera and making sure that it wasn’t anything scripted.”

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.