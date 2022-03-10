Shanae Ankney says she’s ‘Team Susie’ after brutal fantasy suite date

Shanae Ankney shows support for The Bachelor Season 26 costar Susie Evans. Pic credit: ABC

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans had a major falling out on the latest episode of The Bachelor.

After Clayton’s shockingly harsh treatment towards Susie, Bachelor Nation stars have been coming to Susie’s defense in droves.

Recently, Susie received support from an unexpected The Bachelor Season 26 costar, as villain Shanae Ankney publicly took Susie’s side.

Shanae Ankney voices support for Susie Evans

While Shanae Ankney made many enemies during her time on The Bachelor and has constantly expressed finding the women from the cast to be fake, it seems Susie Evans is still in Shanae’s good graces.

Shanae took to her Instagram story to share a photo of Susie and Clayton kissing during their one-on-one date.

Along with the photo, Shanae wrote, “Team Susie!” with a red rose emoji.

Shanae appears to be rooting for Susie along with many others in Bachelor Nation.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Bachelor Nation has been vocal about feeling Susie deserves better than the way Clayton treated her during fantasy suites, with many accusing Clayton of gaslighting.

Before fantasy suites, Shanae was considered the biggest villain of the season, but now Clayton has been deemed a major villain as well due to his poorly handled split from Susie Evans.

Shanae Ankney teases going to Bachelor in Paradise

Clayton and Susie’s relationship appears to be in shambles, and it remains to be seen if either of them is currently single.

On the other hand, Shanae appears to be single and ready to mingle as she recently made reference to going to “paradise.”

Shanae posted a photo of herself smiling while wearing a denim jacket. She tellingly wrote along with the photo, “Let’s go to (Paradise).”

It seems Shanae is open to returning to the franchise on the summer spinoff Bachelor in Paradise.

As summer nears, time will tell if Shanae officially joins the Bachelor in Paradise cast and if she causes as much drama on the island as she caused on The Bachelor.

As for Susie, it seems she has the majority of Bachelor Nation on her side as leading man Clayton Echard continues to receive backlash for his upsetting behavior.

Tune in to The Bachelor finale next week to see how Clayton Echard’s journey comes to an end.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.