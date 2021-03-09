Shamea Morton calls out Kandi Burruss for throwing Porsha Williams under the bus in Strippergate scandal

Shamea Morton thinks Kandi Burruss did Porsha Williams dirty. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Shamea Morton took the opportunity to call her costar Kandi Burruss out for betraying Porsha Williams and throwing her under the bus in regards to Strippergate.

Kandi had Shamea on her YouTube show Speak On It following Sunday’s episode.

The two were getting along, even though they have separate friendships on RHOA, up until a certain point.

When Strippergate got brought up, Shamea implied that Kandi was being two-faced by backing up Kenya’s accusations that Porsha and Tanya Sam slept with Bolo the stripper.

Kandi had been upholding the mantra of “what happens in the dungeon, stays in the dungeon,” but Shamea claimed that Kandi changed her tune while talking to Don Juan.

“Kandi…you kind of flipped a little bit because you initially was like, ‘I plead the fifth,’… then you’re gonna go and say, ‘I ain’t gonna call Kenya no liar now,'” Shamea bluntly stated.

“Why’d you even have to say that?” Shamea asked. “You could’ve just stayed quiet like you’ve been doing.”

Kandi defends herself against Shamea’s claims

Kandi then expressed that she wasn’t trying to throw Porsha under the bus but she felt comfortable talking with Don Juan and it just came out.

“I definitely… was not trying to be, like, putting the business out there or anything like that. But at the end of the day, it’s like, when I get around Don Juan and we talking, like I said, the conversation was much longer, and the longer we talk, the more comfortable we get,” Kandi stated.

Kandi also expressed that she wasn’t gonna discredit Kenya when the subject got brought up.

“He’s asking me questions and I’m like, ‘Ok, well, I’m just gonna say this: you know, I’m not gonna say Kenya’s a liar.’ She’s not a liar,” Kandi added.

She then admitted that despite trying to remain neutral she’s naturally going to side with Kenya.

“Let’s be clear, the same way Porsha’s your friend, Kenya’s my friend,” Kenya continued.

“I thought you’ve been doing a great job of keeping neutral up until tonight’s [March 1’s] episode,” Shamea quipped in return.

Kandi concluded, “I didn’t go into, like, who was doing what or anything like that, but could there have possibly [been] noises or something? I don’t know.”

Kenya made bold claims about Cynthia’s bachelorette party

While Kandi had been trying to be somewhat discreet about what went down during Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party, Kenya was not.

Once the cameras were turned off, the heat got turned up. The women got frisky with Bolo the stripper and each other. While they all claimed that no one went all the way, Kenya claimed that wasn’t the case.

Kenya insisted that when she came downstairs around 5 AM, she heard two women sleeping with Bolo. She claimed to know that one of the voices was Porsha.

She hosted what she called Bolo Court to determine who the other woman was. While she believed she was successful in determining that Tanya was the other woman, many of the other women felt that Kenya had taken her investigation too far.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.