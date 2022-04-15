Shahs of Sunset star Mike Shouhed and fiancee Paulina Ben-Cohen in Mexico after domestic violence arrest

Mike Shouhed and Paulina Ben-Cohen spotted in Mexico. Pic credit: Bravo

Shahs of Sunset star Mike Shouhed and fiance Paulina Ben-Cohen were spotted in Mexico this week. The Mexican vacation was the first time the two have been spotted since Mike’s domestic violence arrest last month.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Mike Shouhed was arrested for domestic violence on March 27th, but the arrest didn’t go public until early April. Shortly after the news broke, Shahs of Sunset was canceled after nine seasons on Bravo.

TMZ shared pictures of Mike and Paulina’s kids playing. The sources said the engaged couple kept their distance.

Shahs of Sunset star Mike Shouhed, his fiance Paulina Ben Cohen, and her children vacationed together in Mexico.

TMZ obtained photos of the engaged couple and her children at the Garza Blanca Resort & Spa in Cabo.

Mike, Paulina, Paulina’s kids, and family members were on the beach. Sources shared that Paulina and Mike did not show affection and kept some distance between them. Mike was hands-on with Paulina’s kids, however. He played with them and held Paulina’s daughter.

Mike wore red swim trunks, and Paulina wore large shades and a bikini. It is unclear if the two are still together.

Mike Shouhed arrested for domestic violence in March

Mike Shouhed was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department on March 27th.

Mike was charged with Corporal Injury on a Spouse or Cohabitant, a felony domestic violence charge in California. Mike got booked at 1:05 a.m., and he was released four and a half hours later at 6:35 a.m. He was released hours after his arrest with a $50,000 bond.

The victim of the domestic violence arrest was not identified, and there was no confirmation that it was Paulina. An attorney for Shouhed denied all allegations made against him.

Paulina deactivated her Instagram after the arrest, as did Mike.

He is due back in court on July 25th.

Shahs of Sunset canceled after nine seasons

After Mike’s arrest news broke, reports arose OF Shahs of Sunset’s cancellation. Sources say that the show ran its course after being on Bravo for a decade.

The show aired for nine seasons and followed cast members Mercedes Javid, Reza Farahan, Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi, and Mike Shouhed.

Mike’s relationship with Paulina was a source of a lot of drama in the last season of Shahs.

Sources speculated about a spinoff featuring some, or all, of the Shahs castmates. Viewers were curious about how their favorite Bravolebrities were doing.