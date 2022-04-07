Shahs of Sunset canceled: Here’s what we know

Season 10 of Shahs of Sunset isn’t being made. Pic credit: Bravo

Season 9 of Shahs of Sunset was filled with plenty of drama, even after the reunion aired.

There won’t be any conclusion or update about the lives of Bravo’s favorite Persians, as Bravo has reportedly axed the show after a nine-season run.

Here’s what we know about the cancellation of Shahs of Sunset and what the future may hold for some fan favorites.

Bravo reportedly cancels Shahs of Sunset

News about Shahs of Sunset’s cancellation isn’t as shocking as some think.

The drama between the cast members changed the dynamic over the last few seasons, and the feud between BFFs Mercedes Javid and Reza Farahan made it intense for some of the other friends and group members.

Mike Shouhed was recently arrested on alleged charges related to domestic violence. His relationship with Paulina was a huge point of contention last season on Shahs of Sunset, and with news of the latest incident, it isn’t shocking to learn Bravo decided to pull the plug on the show.

Bravo hasn’t officially commented on the cancellation, but sources close to production told TMZ that the show had just run its course after airing for nine seasons.

However, there may be a bit of good news.

Could a Shahs of Sunset spinoff be in the works?

Sources close to production also told TMZ that three fan favorites and arguably biggest stars of Shahs of Sunset are in talks for other projects with the network.

Does this mean a spinoff is in the works? What other kinds of projects could be discussed? With Bravo using Peacock to launch new spinoffs and shows, it wouldn’t be surprising to find something Shahs-related on there.

Right now, MJ, Reza, and Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi are reportedly in the early stages of talks about what could be next.

MJ and GG both have babies, so a mom-focused spinoff wouldn’t be bad. However, that would leave Reza in the dark. After all of the drama these three have experienced through their run on Shahs of Sunset, an update about their lives now would be welcomed by longtime viewers.

Without the 10th season of Shahs of Sunset, viewers, and fans will be waiting to hear what Bravo says about the cancellation and what will happen in its place.

There were plenty of good moments in the drama, but the feud between Reza and MJ will forever be one of the most significant moments for Shahs of Sunset.