Shahs of Sunset star Mike Shouhed arrested for domestic violence: What we know so far

Mike Shouhed was arrested for domestic violence just over a week ago. Pic credit: Bravo

Shahs of Sunset star Mike Shouhed was arrested for domestic violence on March 27, it was revealed today.

Page Six was first to report that the Bravo star was arrested just over a week ago in Los Angeles after officers responded to a call of “unknown” trouble at 10 p.m. PST.

The victim of the incident was not revealed. Mike’s attorney said he denied all allegations made against him.

At the time of writing, both Mike and his fiancee, Paulina Ben-Cohen, had deactivated their Instagram accounts. It is not known whether she was involved in the incident.

Major details of the arrest are still unknown at this time

Mike Shouhed was arrested for Intimate Partner Violence with Injury, which is another term for domestic violence and is used when there is visible injury on a victim.

Shortly after his arrest in the West Valley of Los Angeles, Mike was booked at 1:05 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department court records. His charge was later changed to Corporal Injury on a Spouse or Cohabitant, a felony in California.

Mike was given a bond of $50,000 and posted. He was released at 6:35 a.m. His court date is scheduled for July 25.

Before deactivating his Instagram, Mike recently shared a series of cryptic memes on his Stories. One stated, “Your life is your responsibility. Your success is your responsibility. Your failure is your responsibility. Your reaction is your responsibility. Your behavior is your responsibility.”

Mike has had a tumultuous history with women

Mike has been engaged to Paulina since August 2021 after dating for three years. Their engagement followed a cheating scandal where Mike was accused of, and later admitted to, texting other women sexually explicit messages.

At the time, he claimed he was hacked and that they were spoof messages, but he finally admitted to it after being confronted by his friends.

After the cheating was revealed, Mike shared that he begged Paulina to forgive him, saying that they were more in love than they’ve ever been. Paulina has two sons from her previous marriage, and she has previously praised Mike for taking on the role of step-dad to her boys.

Mike was also previously married to Jessica Parido. She converted to Judaism for him, and they were married in March 2015. She filed for divorce in November 2015, indicating irreconcilable differences after he cheated on her.

Shahs of Sunset is currently on hiatus on Bravo.