Serena Chew goes public with significant other Jaymeson Moten 

Serena Chew reveals her significant other. Pic credit: ABC

Serena Chew appears to be off the market now that she’s found love with a man outside of Bachelor Nation.

Serena debuted her new man in wedding photos she shared with friends and followers.

Bachelor Nation stars flocked to the comments to celebrate Serena going public with her latest relationship.

Serena Chew attends a wedding with significant other Jaymeson Moten

Serena Chew took to Instagram to share several images, including a photo of herself cuddled up with a new man tagged as Jaymeson Moten.

Serena and Jaymeson posed on a vintage couch surrounded by wooden bookcases as Serena draped her legs over Jaymeson and placed her arm around his shoulder.

The couple matched in all black.

The third photo in the post gave followers an even better view of Serena and her date’s wedding attire.

Jaymeson went in an all-black suit and black shoes with a silver buckle.

Serena looked sultry in a black one-shoulder gown with a high slit and open cut-out in the bust area. Serena accessorized the look with light strappy heels, a sparkling clutch, and drop earrings.

The final photo in Serena’s post saw her and Jaymeson posing with the bride and groom at the fancy wedding event.

Serena captioned the post, “Cheers to the happy couple,” with a champagne and ring emoji.

Serena’s caption could apply to both the bride and groom and her and her new man, as this post serves as her first public post with Jaymeson.

Jaymeson only has 12 posts on his Instagram page, and most of the photos are related to football.

Bachelor Nation stars show support for Serena Chew and her man

Several of Serena Chew’s friends and costars from The Bachelor Season 26 commented under her wedding post.

Bri Springs wrote, “So beautiful” with a heart-eyed emoji,

Kit Keenan acknowledged Serena’s relationship reveal by writing, “Hard launch.”

Abigail Heringer commented, “We love to see it,” with several red exclamation marks.

MJ Snyder wrote, “Gorgeoussss.”

Anna Redman, who also did a hard launch when revealing her relationship with BIP star Chris Bukowski, wrote, “YESSSSS.”

Victoria Larson commented, “Royalty!!!” which is high praise considering Victoria considered herself the queen of Matt James’ season.

Finally, Magi Tareke wrote, “Yes my love,” with a heart-eyed emoji.

Pic credit: @serenerz/Instagram

Serena has a lot of love and support within Bachelor Nation, and time will tell where her relationship with Jaymeson Morten takes her next.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.