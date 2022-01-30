Serena Chew dances in the snow in a crop top and white gogo boots

Serena Chew dances in the New York City snow. Pic credit: @serenerz_/Instagram

Serena Chew, Bachelor Nation alum, past contestant on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, and contestant on Bachelor in Paradise, was seen dancing in the streets of New York City in an interesting outfit for a snowstorm.

What was Serena Chew seen wearing?

Serena, dressed in white gogo boots that matched the snow she stood in and raised her hands up in the air for a photo.

Moreover, Serena had on a black crop top, with high-waisted maroon leggings, a khaki-colored cardigan over her crop top, and a maroon coat on over that.

She finished her look with black gloves and mask, a white stocking cap, and a tan-colored bag over her shoulder.

Fun in the snow or a Chiefs fan?

Not your typical snow outfit one might say. Her stomach has to be chilly, right? Serena captioned her photos writing, “a good sunday to be from California” and then ended it with a red heart, football, and yellow heart.

Pretty sure that must mean that either she was ecstatic to see the snow since she is from California, or one could argue that, by ending her caption with a football and two hearts, red and yellow in color, she is ready for a Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship victory today.

Fans seemed to agree when they commented on her Instagram photo.

One said, “I LOVE YOUR OUTFITS QUEEN.”

Another wrote, “A good Sunday to be blessed w you.”

“Wow favorite fit [fire emoji after],” read yet another comment, and “Go Chiefs!!! [red and yellow hearts emojis, a fire emoji, and praise hands.]”

Serena, who made it quite far in Matt’s season of The Bachelor, took some heat when she got into it with fan-fave, Katie Thurston. After their drama on one of the episodes, Katie was eliminated and had also received Bachelorette edits according to fans.

Serena ended up eliminating herself from Matt’s season even though she made it into his final four women. She also appeared in Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise.

What does Serena enjoy doing now?

She was a flight attendant when she came onto Matt’s season, but viewers are unsure whether she is still doing that as of now. It is clear via her social media, though, that she does still enjoy traveling, hence the New York City post.

Maybe Serena will post again later with a follow-up, but for now, let’s assume she’s a Chiefs fan who is delighted to see, and dance in, some snow!

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.