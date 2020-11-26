Selling Sunset’s Davina Potratz is heading to Germany for the holidays

Selling Sunset star Davina Potratz is planning a holiday getaway, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

While many people have canceled their holiday plans due to the virus, the reality TV personality is forging ahead with her plans.

Davina is heading to her home country of Germany to spend time with family and friends.

And she’s not just celebrating the Christmas holiday in her home country, but her birthday as well, which happens on December 26.

Davina talks holiday plans

The Selling Sunset alum had a chat with Page Six about her holiday plans and revealed that she will soon be heading to Hamburg, Germany.

Many people are nervous about traveling during the coronavirus pandemic, and Davina is too, but she shared that she will be taking the necessary precautions to ensure everyone’s safety.

“I have not traveled during COVID,” she proclaimed.

“This is going to be my first trip. I’m a little freaked out, but hopefully, it’s going to be okay. I’m a little nervous about — I have a German passport and a green card, so I think I should be fine both places and I’m checking the CDC online. It should be okay, but it changes all the time so fingers crossed,” she continued.

Selling Sunset star is eager to see her family

Davina told Page Six that she is looking forward to the holidays with her family.

“I’m really looking forward to walking to the Christmas markets in Germany with my parents and to have a glass of gluvine, which is kind of like a wine that’s hot, so it warms you up, but it is really tasty and has spices in there,” Davina stated.

She then added, “My dad is a really good cook with duck, so he’s going to make duck and my mom’s really good at fish. So cooking with my family and seeing them….I’m an only child, so it’s just me and them.”

When Davina returns from her holiday, it may be time to film Selling Sunset, which has been renewed for its fourth season.

Davina is no longer a real estate broker with the Oppenheim group, which the show focuses on, but she remains on good terms with her co-workers and she will still be a part of the Selling Sunset cast.

Davina is not the only one that has left the firm since filming wrapped.

Brett Oppenheim has also branched out on his own, but will still be featured on the show when it returns in 2021.

Selling Sunset is streaming on Netflix.