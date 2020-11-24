Mary Fitzgerald reveals who from Selling Sunset she’s not speaking to

The last time we saw the cast of Selling Sunset, they were glammed up and celebrating Christine’s extravagant wedding together.

Since the finale, lines were set, loyalties were made, a new brokerage was created, and real estate agents left the firm.

Some of the cast member’s don’t speak

Speaking to Belfast Live, Mary Fitzgerald got real about who she stays in contact with from the Netflix show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It’s obvious that Mary, Amanza Smith, and Chrishell Stause are close. On the show, Christine Quinn famously said that it felt like it was them vs. Maya, Heather, Davina, and herself.

When asked about who she keeps up with, Mary said, “Unfortunately, Maya I haven’t really spoken to her, not for any reason, we don’t have any beef or anything we just don’t really talk, she’s in Miami, I’m here. And then Davina, don’t really talk to her.”

Davina Potratz and Mary have had their rocky relationship well-documented on the show. Mary’s husband Romain wasn’t a fan of Davina and forced Mary to not invite her to the wedding.

Davina famously challenged Mary at Christine’s wedding when she tried to rally the real estate agents in support of Chrishell after the shocking news of her divorce.

Read More Christine Quinn from Selling Sunset opens up about her biggest regret from filming the show

Noting that Chrishell has been private with her relationship, Davina said she can’t fully back her up as “there are two sides to every story.”

The relationship with Christine is… progressing

While she’s hasn’t spoken with Davina, her relationship with Christine is a little better. They hadn’t spoken for a while but recently connected over an article that was published online.

Detailing the relationship with her friend, she said, “So we spoke and things are better, we still don’t talk nearly as much as we used to but it was a good moment for the hostility to be taken down and when we do see each other we will be able to interact in a much more cordial way.”

Mary and Christine were very close and lived together at a point, but now have settled into their own lives with their new husbands.

Things have changed at the firm

The Oppenheim Group is now one Oppenheim brother short.

Brett has left the family-founded business to start his own real estate firm to compete with his brother.

He’s not the only cast member to make his exit – villain of the season Davina also accepted an offer from rival brokerage Douglas Elliman.

Although they won’t be working for the Oppenheim Group, they’ve confirmed that their storylines will be staying on Selling Sunset.

Will you be tuning in for season 4?

Selling Sunset is currently streaming on Netflix.