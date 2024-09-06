Selling Sunset Season 8: Who Is Amanda Lynn?

Selling Sunset Season 8 premiered on Netflix with high drama and even higher stakes.

Still, one of the newest casting additions ruffled many feathers despite only appearing in a handful of scenes.

Amanda Lynn first appeared midseason when she contacted Bre Tiesi to tell her she had some information about one of her castmates that she should probably hear in person.

When the pair met up, Bre was blindsided by Amanda’s claim that her friend, who works in the W hotel, witnessed Jeff Lazkani getting up close and personal with a mystery woman on more than one occasion.

Of course, Bre worked with Chelsea Lazkani and wasted no time taking the news to her while the cameras were up.

Initially, the pair bonded over the moment.

Chelsea has questioned if Bre brought Amanda on the show

Chelsea quickly questioned whether or not Bre brought Amanda to the show to reveal the news, which started a feud between Bre and former friends Chrishell Stause and Emma Hernan.

The drama took up a good chunk of the season, and in the end, there wasn’t much resolution other than a blowout argument between Bre and her former friends at Mary Bonnet and Jason Oppenheimer’s dog’s funeral.

Selling Sunset Season 8 wrapped up on an ominous note. Bre bailed on a meeting with her former friends to take Amanda on a tour of the Oppenheim Group’s offices because she felt she would fit in nicely.

It seems that Amanda has been in the real estate game for a long time, so theoretically, she could be an asset to the team.

This would give Bre an ally heading into Selling Sunset Season 9 because most of her friends turned their backs on her this season in favor of Chelsea.

However, Amanda may not be in contention for a comeback on Season 9 because fans have allegedly uncovered past racist tweets.

Amanda is nowhere to be found on the Oppenheimer Group’s official website, which includes various cast members across Selling Sunset and Selling The OC, so we’re inclined to believe she never even got a job.

Amanda probably won’t be back in any capacity

It certainly seems like producers felt Amanda would be an excellent fit for the show to stir the pot. With the cast recently calling out production for various things, she probably won’t be back in any capacity.

Heck, Selling Sunset may not even be back if the drama between the cast and producers is to be believed.

Chrishell and Chelsea have been calling out production over the last week after they watched the screeners for the new season and realized that Nicole Young was implying to people that Emma had an affair with a married man.

With so much drama, it will result in more viewers, or Netflix will distance itself from the franchise.

We don’t know yet if there will be a reunion, but if there is, it promises to be one of the most highly anticipated to date.

Selling Sunset Seasons 1-8 are now streaming on Netflix.