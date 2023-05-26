Selling Sunset’s Nicole Young reportedly gets death threats following feud with Chrishell Stause

Well, that escalated quickly.

It’s only been a week since Season 6 of Selling Sunset debuted, and newbie Nicole Young is reportedly getting death threats after her feud with fan favorite Chrishell Stause dominated the season.

During a girls’ trip gone wrong, things were taken to a new level. While at dinner with most of the ladies from the Oppenheim Group, Chrishell accused Nicole of being “cracked out,” which set the new girl off.

She left the table and the following day went and got a drug test done to prove she wasn’t on drugs. However, Chrishell was adamant that something happened with Nicole and substances at Mary Fitzgerald’s bachelorette party. Mary looked mortified, and the conversation ended.

With Season 6 live and the show being number one, there are plenty of opinions about the situation between the women. It is also rumored that something to do with this feud led to Amanza Smith blocking Chrishell, though she has yet to confirm why the friendship fizzled.

Nicole has reportedly been at the receiving end of some hateful messages, allegedly affecting her mental health.

Nicole Young reportedly receives death threats, backs out of appearances

Part of having a television show is doing press to promote it. Several women have already done plenty of promotion on social media, including Heather Rae El Moussa, who has been feuding with Chelsea Lazkani.

Nicole Young has received so much backlash that she is already backing out of podcast appearances.

A source close to the Selling Sunset star told TMZ that she had received death threats, and people have called her personal phone number and gotten a hold of her home address.

It’s affecting her mental health in a big way.

She’s been accused of being a “f***ing methhead,” among other things. The drug accusations likely came from her confrontation with Chrishell on Selling Sunset.

It will be interesting to see what Nicole plans to do with the harassment, as she did mention retaining a lawyer while filming.

Chrishell Stause addresses Nicole Young harassment

Shortly after TMZ broke the story, Chrishell Stause put out a statement on her Instagram Story.

She revealed she was no stranger to death threats and ugly treatment after being on Selling Sunset for six seasons. Chrishell also said that being on a reality TV show with a broad reach brings plenty of emotions and opinions.

There is clearly no love lost between the two, but Chrishell made it clear she isn’t a fan of the negativity and extreme actions.

Selling Sunset Seasons 1-6 are currently streaming on Netflix.