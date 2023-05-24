Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae El Moussa and Chelsea Lazkani are still feuding over Bre Tiesi

Season 6 of Selling Sunset came in hot.

There was drama among the agents, and it continues despite filming wrapping months ago.

One of Nick Cannon’s baby mamas, Bre Tiesi, joined the Oppenheim Group for Season 6, and she bonded with Heather Rae El Moussa over motherhood. The women appeared to have a solid friendship, despite not knowing one another for very long.

The big point of contention where Bre is concerned is the comments made by Chelsea Lazkani. She was the new girl in the office in Season 5 and has built relationships with the other agents since then.

However, in getting to know Bre, Chelsea made some comments that didn’t sit well with her, even though she wasn’t present in the office when Chelsea made them.

Enter Heather, who was quick to call Bre and fill her in on what Chelsea was saying to the other women in the office.

Selling Sunset agent Heather Rae El Moussa defends telling Bre Tiesi what Chelsea said

As Selling Sunset Season 6 continues to hit high points since its release on May 19, the women are celebrating with photos on social media to help promote more viewing of the show.

Heather Rae El Moussa shared a post and captioned it, “So excited and proud that we hit #1 in the US 😍 THANK YOU!!! Who here has already binged the entire season and who here is trying to watch it slow to make it last 😆I want to hear about where you are in season and what your thoughts are so far!!!”

In the comments section, Selling Sunset viewers weighed in on the drama. One wrote, “Finished it! It was an interesting season. I do agree with Chelsea .. even though your intentions are coming from a good place, going to someone and saying ‘well so and so said this,’ even if it is facts and 100% true, is not helpful and does stir drama. Maybe next time when someone mentions something about someone else, just tell the person talking that it isn’t their place to share that information and maybe they should talk to the other person directly about it instead of telling everyone else. Otherwise I loved it and I think you are a really great person!!”

Pic credit: @theheatherraeelmoussa/Instagram

Heather responded, “@rynns.world @bre_tiesi is a very close friend and if I felt she was upset like Chelsea said then I’m going to call my friend and check on her and see how she is. I wasn’t stirring anything I was simply checking on my friend. Chelsea should have not brought up a private moment between her and Bre. That’s why Bre was upset.

Pic credit: @theheatherraeelmoussa/Instagram

The situation they are talking about is when Chelsea and Bre were together, Bre found out Nick Cannon had just welcomed another child. Her son was still a new baby, so it was a bit shocking for her to see on the internet and not hear it from him. Chelsea relayed that to the office, but she wasn’t exactly gossiping — or was she?

Chelsea Lazkani took matters into her own hands and included the above comments on her post about the show as the second post in the carousel shared. She called out Heather for repeatedly asking her about Bre.

It was clear that Chelsea didn’t understand the situationship between Bre and Nick Cannon. She talked about how she felt like it was creating many broken homes, and while Bre didn’t like Chelsea’s take, she didn’t change how she felt.

Are Heather and Chelsea returning to Selling Sunset for Season 7?

While Season 6 of Selling Sunset just dropped, Season 7 is already renewed.

It’s unclear whether Heather Rae El Moussa will be back for Season 7 as, according to People, she had yet to get the call, but filming was already underway in March.

Chelsea Lazkani will be back, especially because she appeared to be the one who is closing the deals among the agents. Bre Tiesi is also returning, which could make for an interesting work environment.

Selling Sunset Seasons 1-6 are currently streaming on Netflix.