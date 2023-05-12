Chrishell Stause and G-Flip are married, Selling Sunset cast weighs in

Chrishell Stause has married G-Flip after a year of dating, and her Selling Sunset cast members are weighing in on the surprising news.

The Days of our Lives alum revealed at the Selling Sunset Season 5 reunion that she was dating the Australian singer.

They met when Chrishell appeared in G-Flip’s steamy music video GET ME OUTTA HERE.

Chrishell has defended her relationship with the non-binary singer, even taking on the haters in the Selling Sunset Season 6 trailer.

This week, Chrishell slipped in her marriage news in a video highlighting her relationship with G-Flip.

It also promoted G-Flip’s new song Be Your Man, which will be featured on Season 6 of Selling Sunset.

Taking to Instagram, Chrishell shared a video that featured pictures and footage from the beginning of their relationship. There are also several fun moments highlighting their first year as a couple.

Chrishell and G-Flip were all smiles living their best lives together in a video that talked about life not always going as planned. The final picture featured G-Flip and Chrishell kissing, with the latter in a white dress holding a bouquet in a wedding ceremony setting.

“Love doesn’t always go as planned…Sometimes it’s immeasurably better,” Chrishell began the caption on her post before promoting G-Flip’s song.

The reality TV star added, “If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest & most talented hard-working people out there.”

Chrishell ended the caption by expressing her love for her partner.

It didn’t take long for Chrishell’s post to become flooded with replies, including one from G-Flip.

“My darling, I adore and love you with all my heart. These are the sweetest words and this is cutest little edit 🥹🥹🥹 You make me so happy ❤️ thank you x,” the singer wrote.

Selling Sunset stars react to Chrishell Stause’s marriage news

Several members of the Selling Sunset family appeared in the comments section to offer their congratulations and happiness for the newlyweds.

Jason Oppenheim, Chrishell’s ex-boyfriend and boss, was one of the first to respond.

“I am SO excited for this!! You and G are the most inspiring couple and the affection between you both is so pure. I love you two tons and am so lucky to have you both in my life. 😍 congrats!” he wrote.

One of Chrishell’s besties, Emma Hernan, chimed in, saying, “IM DYING!!!!!! I’ve been waiting for this post all day!!! Covered in goosebumps since the moment I watched! Watching your love is like watching the best love story in the world! I love you both to the 🌙 & back!!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS 🍾🥹🥹🥹😍😍😍😍.”

Maya Vander, Heather Rae El Moussa, Chelsea Lazkani, and Brett Oppenheim sent their love, support, and congrats to the happy couple.

Even Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix replied, expressing her love for Chrishell and G-Flip.

Chirshell Stause and G-Flip are married. Next up for both of them is Selling Sunset Season 6, dropping May 19. Yes, G-Flip will be part of the upcoming season of the hit Netflix show.

Selling Sunset Seasons 1-5 are currently streaming on Netflix. Season 6 premieres on May 19.