Bre Tiesi spotted arriving to Selling Sunset office for filming

Newest realtor Bre Tiesi arrives at the office ready to begin filming on Season 6. Pic credit: @bre_tiesi/Instagram

Filming for Season 6 of Selling Sunset has officially got underway. This week, the newest The Oppenheim Group realtor Bre Tiesi was seen arriving at the office for filming.

It was announced earlier this month that Bre and Nicole Young would join the hit Netflix show for its upcoming season.

Nicole Young was initially set to appear on Season 1 of the show, but after getting cold feet, she backed out.

While Nicole is already familiar with the Oppenheim brothers and the other realtors in the office, Bre is both new to the real estate game and the brokerage.

Despite her lack of experience, Bre is more than ready to take on a new challenge. When the news was announced, Bre discussed her pivot from modeling to real estate.

“I wanted to transition out of modeling and start setting myself up for a long-term career…I started taking it more seriously and tapping into my network, and that’s when I started making some high-figure sales,” she stated.

Bre Tiesi gets to work as she arrives at the Selling Sunset office

Viewers will need to wait until Season 6 to see if the former model can keep up with the other women of The Oppenheim Group. But the wait may not be too long as several cast members have already been seen in the office to begin filming.

Bre arrives at the Selling Sunset office in West Hollywood. Pic credit: Splash News/Backgrid

Bre was spotted arriving at The Oppenheim Group offices in West Hollywood for her first day of filming.

The new mom is reportedly replacing Christine Quinn now that her departure from the series has been finalized.

Bre opted for an all-black look and wore a skin-baring blazer showcasing her toned midriff and red bottom heels for her first day on set.

She looked chic and confident as she strutted inside just hours after baby daddy Nick Cannon announced he was expecting his 10th child with a former girlfriend.

Nick Cannon to welcome his tenth child after having a son with Bre

Bre and Nick share a son, Legendary, whom they welcomed into the world on June 28. Legendary is Bre’s first child but the 8th child for the Wild’ n Out host.

Nick has addressed the large number of children that he’s fathered with multiple different women and even shared a bit about his celibacy journey.

With his therapist’s encouragement, he became celibate after discovering Bre was pregnant.

“My therapist was one of the people who said I should probably be celibate… I felt like I was out of control, and honestly, celibacy did help me through the journey of getting one with myself and being able to deal with this.”

Onlookers now know Nick’s celibate lifestyle has ended as he prepares to father his tenth child. Bre has not yet commented on the announcement.

Selling Sunset Seasons 1-5 are currently streaming on Netflix.