Selling Sunset adds Nicole Young and Bre Tiesi to cast

Selling Sunset will add Nicole Young (left) and Bre Tiesi (right) to the cast of Season 6. Pic credit: @itsnicoleyoung/Instagram @bre_tiesi/Instagram

Jason and Brett Oppenheim will need more desks in the Selling Sunset office. It’s been announced that two more agents will join the brokerage in season 6.

The Oppenheim Group will welcome two new members, Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young, into the fold next season.

The cast and viewers of Selling Sunset rejoiced when it was announced that the hit Netflix show was renewed for a sixth and seventh season.

With this latest news, fans can also look forward to two additional cast members joining the set.

Bre, who recently welcomed son Legendary with actor and Wild’ N Out host Nick Cannon, will join the Selling Sunset team after a successful career in modeling.

Ex-model, Bre Tiesi, told People Magazine she grew bored and decided it was “time to be a big girl!”

Oppenheim Group realtor Nicole Young is ready to make her Netflix debut

Nicole Young already has experience working for The Oppenheim Group and was initially scheduled to join the show in the first season. However, before the season aired, she pulled out due to “cold feet.” Nicole is now ready to join the close-knit team of real estate agents on the small screen next season.

Sign up for our newsletter!

According to her profile on The Oppenheim Group’s website, Nicole describes herself as “an avid beach volleyball player and succulent gardener.”

“Nicole has experience representing a wide range of clientele from first time buyers and sellers to celebrities, executives, and other high profile individuals.” There’s no doubt she’ll be able to compete with the other agents on the show.

Maya Vander announces departure from Selling Sunset

The announcement that Selling Sunset had been renewed for two seasons may have caused viewers to rejoice, but fans of the lovable real estate agent Maya Vander were hit with the sad news of her departure.

Maya will leave our screens, but that doesn’t mean she’s leaving the real estate game. While Maya discussed the possibility of branching out from The Oppenheim Group during the show, she officially took the plunge by launching her own real estate firm, The Maya Vander Group.

Previously Maya was splitting her time between Los Angeles and Miami. Viewers watched as she finally achieved her dreams of motherhood, first with a baby boy and then a baby girl.

Hoping for another child, Maya became pregnant for the third time, sadly, it ended with a miscarriage.

In a thoughtful message to her Instagram Story, Maya stated that her decision to leave the Oppenheim Group was a difficult one.

After a miscarriage, she felt it was best to focus on her family. Fortunately, now that Maya’s latest business venture is based in Miami, she’ll have more time to do that.

Selling Sunset is currently on hiatus on Netflix.