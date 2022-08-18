Christine Quinn will not return to Selling Sunset for Season 6

Fans of Christine Quinn will be disappointed to learn that the star will not be returning to Selling Sunset. Pic credit: @thechristinequinn/Instagram

It’s been confirmed that Christine Quinn will not be returning to the hit Netflix show Selling Sunset.

Since its inception, Christine has appeared on the reality TV show and built a reputation as a woman who is unafraid to speak her mind.

Though her sharp tongue and flare for the dramatic have undoubtedly gained her some enemies, like costar Chrishell Stause, Christine has also built a loyal following.

The Los Angeles real estate agent may come from humble beginnings. Still, the Dallas native has amassed over three million Instagram followers after rising to fame from the hit Netflix show.

Viewers have watched as, for five seasons, Christine met and married her husband, successful tech entrepreneur Christian Dumontet, gave birth to the couple’s son, and co-launched a new business venture, Real Open.

More recently, Christine has also proved to be one of high fashion’s newest faces after being “hand-selected” to walk for Balenciaga.

Christine Quinn is officially leaving Selling Sunset after five seasons

Regardless of how viewers felt about Christine, no one, not even Christine herself, could deny that she alone held the title of “villain” on Selling Sunset.

The self-proclaimed goth barbie left The Oppenheim Group in Season 5, prompting questions about whether that meant she was also leaving the series.

Later, it was confirmed that although she’d no longer work under Jason Oppenheim, she would find a new place in the show.

But the final verdict is in, and Christine is officially out.

Sources have reported to TMZ that Christine has inked a deal with IMG Models and will instead be using her time to focus on new endeavors.

Christine hits the runway and embraces her title of fashionista

It will come as no surprise to Selling Sunset viewers that Christine has decided to dip her toe into the fashion world. Her sky-high heels and bold accessories never went unnoticed on the set.

The How to Be a Boss B***h author acknowledges that when it came to fashion, she had no competition on the show. She even offered her expertise to now former costar Davina Potratz.

Speaking to Vogue, Christine details how she helped Davina embrace a more exciting approach to fashion.

“I was like, ‘Listen. This is a show. Give them a show.’ Season one was definitely a little bit more conservative, and I was helping her…I was giving her clothes to make her feel a little bit more confident. Women feel like they need to dress a certain way, and once you get past that, the world is your oyster.”

While Christine certainly can’t be replaced, she’s leaving a big pair of Louboutin shoes to fill.

Selling Sunset Seasons 1-5 are currently streaming on Netflix.