Nick Cannon expecting tenth child, third with Brittany Bell

Nick Cannon has officially hit double digits with the announcement of baby #10 on the way.

The Wild n’ Out Host, 41, welcomed his eighth child this summer with model Bre Tiesi, and he is currently expecting his ninth baby with another partner, Abby De La Rosa.

On Wednesday, Cannon shared a new video with his ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell, with whom he already shares two children with: Powerful Queen and Golden Sagon.

Cannon announced that he and Bell will be expecting their third child together, which will be Cannon’s tenth.

The video clip showed the two taking photos for a maternity shoot, with Bell seemingly very far along in her pregnancy.

Cannon was seen hugging Bell’s baby bump from behind and kissing her playfully as the two were captured in multiple outfits.

“Time Stopped and This Happened…,” Cannon wrote.

Nick Cannon’s fans react to another pregnancy announcement

It’s no surprise that the comments section of Cannon’s post was filled with remarks on the number of children he now has.

“Ok nah I’m all out of congrats for you for the rest of the year,” one fan joked.

“Dude… like there’s only 24hrs in a day… like HOW?!” Another fan wrote.

Many other fans referred to DJ Khaled’s classic coined phrase, “Another one.”

Some even took their humor on the topic to other platforms — especially the meme capital, Twitter.

“Nick Cannon waiting from the parking lot for the baby to be delivered and quickly go make another one,” one user wrote.

Nick Cannon waiting from the parking lot for the baby to be delivered and quickly go make another one: pic.twitter.com/gxBDcAjMpz — Sphe ⑦ (@thirsty_sphe) August 24, 2022

Nick Cannon’s previous plans for a vasectomy this year

Believe it or not, The Nick Cannon Show host said earlier this year that he was planning on receiving a vasectomy so that he would not be able to have any more children and “populate the earth.”

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, he revealed the news that he had already gone to a consultation to put the plan into action.

“I already went and got my vasectomy consultation. I ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely, but I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have,” he said.

Cannon continued, “I don’t know if I would’ve designed it this way, but it’s one of those things when you’re blessed with the gifts of children—and as we all know, I’ve been through so much, I find solace, I find peace in my children and I find purpose, so, I’m not out here looking.”

He went on to explain how he already felt guilty about not spending enough time with his kids due to his continuously busy schedule.

“I do have the guilt of not having enough time to spend with all of my children, as we all do because we’re working and constantly going,” he said. “Especially right now when they’re younger. We was doing little league with my 5-year-old this weekend. We got swim practice this week. I take my kids to school every morning. I FaceTime.”