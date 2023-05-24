Amanza Smith blocked Chrishell Stause — Why are the Selling Sunset stars feuding?

Selling Sunset Season 6 is the gift that keeps on giving when it comes to drama.

There was so much happening between the women in the Oppenheim Group, and some of the drama even intersects. With Nicole Young and Bre Tiesi as the newbies, things between the OG women are falling apart.

No one likely had a feud between Amanza Smith and Chrishell Stause on the Selling Sunset bingo cards. The two appeared thick as thieves throughout their time on the show, and now, their friendship is on pause.

Nothing during Season 6 indicated why the women are feuding, though it is expected to unfold during Season 7 — which is currently filming.

Speculation as to why Amanza blocked Chrishell is making its way across social media, though she has not clarified the reason behind the breakdown in the friendship.

So, what happened between Amanza Smith and Chrishell Stause that has the former throwing tiny jabs at the latter?

Amanza Smith notes Chrishell Stause feud in a lengthy post

On Instagram, Amanza Smith shared a carousel of photos of herself. She wanted to give Selling Sunset viewers an update on her health as one of the last episodes of the season saw a very serious conversation occur between her and Mary Fitzgerald.

There were concerns that Amanza may have had cancer, though tests determined that was not the case. She was worried and scared as she had lost people close to her from the disease. It was then she mentioned the feud with Chrishell Stause and the effects cancer had on her as well.

Amanza wrote, in part, “I know that it is very public that Chrishell and I have our own little feud right now however, I also know that she too, has suffered a great deal of pain by losing loved ones from this terrible awful disease.”

In the comment section, a Selling Sunset viewer wanted to know why she mentioned Chrishell and the feud when no one knew about it.

Amanza responded, “I hope that you can recognize it wasn’t mentioning drama with Chrishell. I was giving a mention of the fact that she has dealt with a great loss from cancer. There’s a difference and I don’t have time this morning or emotional space to hear anybody that takes this message any differently than absolutely positive. Thank you for your feedback.”

Amanza Smith’s comment about mentioning Chrishell. Pic credit: @amanzasmith/Instagram

Amanza Smith will reveal the reason behind Chrishell Stause feud in ‘due time’

On another Selling Sunset post shared by Amanza Smith, she addressed the feud between herself and costar Chrishell Stause.

It was a photo of all of the women from the Oppenheim Group and a follower mentioned hating on Chrishell without reason is “uncalled drama.”

Amanza responded, “I’ve never given any reason as to why I blocked chrishell to anyone because I don’t think anyone has asked so far. Don’t worry I’m happy to share in due time. ❤️”

Amanza Smith addresses feud with Chrishell. Pic credit: @amanzasmith/Instagram

The commenter is right, though. What viewers saw on Season 6 of Selling Sunset gave no indication Chrishell and Amanza were feuding. In fact, there weren’t very many scenes with the two together, let alone one-on-one.

Viewers will have to wait to see what is behind the beef between the Selling Sunset costars when Amanza reveals it in “due time.”

Selling Sunset Seasons 1-6 are streaming on Netflix.