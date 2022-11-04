Mary Fitzgerald turned heads with her black get-up at the annual amfAR Gala. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Charlie Steffens/AdMedia

Mary Fitzgerald arrived at the annual amfAR Gala in style with a black leather ensemble that perfectly showcased her tattoos.

The Selling Sunset star turned heads in a plunging black leather dress. The top part of the dress formed a heart shape with three cutouts that showed off her impressively toned midriff.

The sleeveless, backless cutout dress showed off Fitzgerald’s many tattoos. A small flower tattoo could be seen on her sternum, while a writing tattoo on the side of her rib cage and her forearm could also be seen.

The dress transitioned from its cutout top to its sleek, long skirt. The layered leather skirt reached to the ground and also featured a short train that trailed behind Fitzgerald as she walked the red carpet.

She also appeared to be wearing black sandals which were just barely visible under the hem of her skirt. Fitzgerald had her toenails painted black to match the dress.

Her purse also matched her dress as she held onto a gorgeous black Chanel bag.

Mary Fitzgerald dazzled at the amfAR Gala

While the amfAR Gala drew in many stars, Fitzgerald boasted one of the most dazzling and daring looks of the night. In addition to her outfit and purse, she also went all out on her makeup and jewelry.

For jewelry, she wore a pair of golden hoop earrings with a cross hanging from the bottom of each hoop. She also wore two chain bracelets layered together.

Not only that, but she boasted a golden or bejeweled ring on every finger. For her makeup, she wore stunning pink eyeshadow, paired with eyeliner, curled lashes, maroon lipstick, and maroon fingernail polish.

Mary Fitzgerald debuted one of the most daring red carpet looks at the annual amfAR Gala. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

In addition to the red carpet shoot, Fitzgerald also shared a close-up look at her full outfit. She showed off her outfit to her followers in a video to the backdrop of Sam Smith’s song Unholy.

This additional video of Fitzgerald’s outfit also gave viewers a peek at her back tattoo. She has multiple words tattooed down the length of her back.

Fitzgerald went all out for her amfAR Gala look and looked nothing short of dazzling in her get-up.

Fitzgerald promoted LMNT for glowing skin

Whether she is on the red carpet or the TV screen, Fitzgerald’s skin is flawless. It is always youthful and has a glorious glow to it.

She took to Instagram to share her secret for having TV-worthy glowing skin. In a short video, she shared the LMNT one with her followers.

The device was created by the self-care brand, LMNT, and strives to give users glowing skin from home. It uses diode-based light technology to provide infrared light therapy that stimulates circulation in the face and advances collagen cell production.

In her advertisement, Fitzgerald explained the device comes without a cord or gel. Hence, it is easy for her to apply while on the go.

Given her busy life as a real estate agent and reality TV star, Fitzgerald has a pretty tight schedule. Fortunately, LMNT is a device that can seemingly take care of her skin in minutes with little effort required.

Meanwhile, her gorgeous, flawless skin will likely raise further curiosity about LMNT as she backs the product.