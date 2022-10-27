Chrishell looked incredible in the clip. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

She’s found fame on the hit Netflix show Selling Sunset.

And Chrishell Stause wowed fans last week by impressively taking on their dare — and succeeding.

Followers on TikTok challenged the 41-year-old to fit through the tiny doggy door she had installed in her home for her pooch, Gracie.

Wearing a rainbow-striped crop top that showed off her amazing abs, Chrishell explained that the new addition to her bedroom was one of her “favorite renovations.”

She added, “The number one thing you guys all asked me was whether or not I could fit into the doggy door, and I actually don’t know because I haven’t tried… So here goes, let’s do it!”

Chrishell, wearing a pair of denim jeans, then impressively squeezed herself through the tiny gap… as a bemused Gracie looked on!

Chrishell Stause parties with White Fox Boutique

Last week, Chrishell showed off her amazing sense of style when she attended a glitzy party in Los Angeles.

Sign up for our newsletter!

When she stepped out at the White Fox Boutique bash in Los Angeles, the reality star looked incredible in a nude, corset-style top and matching miniskirt.

With added buckle detail, Chrishell once again showed off her enviable abs.

She wore a pair of huge silver platform shoes on her feet, which elongated her already long, toned legs.

Wearing her dark blonde hair in a loose, straight style, Chrishell added pink lipgloss and shimmering eyeshadow to her look, accentuating her stunning features.

At the party, Chrishell hung out with Love Island USA star Sydney Paight and her boyfriend Isaiah Campbell, who she met on the show.

The trio also enjoyed music from Australian rapper The Kid LAROI.

Chrishell Stause celebrates her People’s Choice Award nomination

Elsewhere, Chrishell also celebrated being nominated for an award.

The realtor is in the running to be crowned the Reality Star of 2022 at the People’s Choice Awards this year.

Pic credit: @chrishell.stause/Instagram

Excitedly sharing the news with her 3.7 million Instagram fans, Chrishell wrote, “Ahhhhh THANK YOUUUU @peopleschoice for the NOMINATIONS!!! I absolutely love the other women in my category so it is so amazing to be in with them. #SellingSunset is also nominated for best reality show.”

Taking to her Instagram stories the same day, Chrishell urged her fans to vote for her and the show that made her famous — but also cheekily added that perhaps pet pup Gracie might get a nomination next year, as she also featured on the series!