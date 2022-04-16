Selling Sunset Season 5 is getting a reunion special for the first time ever — Here’s what we know

Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause are in a relationship in Season 5 of Selling Sunset. Pic credit: Netflix

Selling Sunset has made it in the reality TV world.

After five seasons, the Netflix show will film a reunion following the release of Season 5.

With all of the drama in the office and the addition of new cast members, the sit-down reunion should be one for the books.

Who is hosting and attending the Selling Sunset reunion?

According to E! News, Tan France will host the Selling Sunset reunion. Viewers may know him from Queer Eye. He appears to be a good choice, and if he is up to date on the show, this could be a very satisfying reunion for the viewers.

As for who will attend the reunion, all of the cast members will be there. Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Christine Quinn, Maya Vander, Heather Rae El Moussa, Davina Potratz, Amanza Smith, Emma Hernan, Vanessa Villela, and the new Season 5 cast member, Chelsea Lazkani.

Given the way Season 4 of the show went, there will be plenty to discuss if Season 5 is anything like it.

What can Selling Sunset viewers expect from Season 5?

The new season of Selling Sunset drops on April 22 on Netflix. The reunion is set to be filmed just two days later, on April 24. That will give the cast members time to watch the new season and have their gripes and praises ready ahead of filming.

This is the season viewers are waiting for, especially if they are Chrishell fans. She will go public with her relationship with Jason Oppenheim. It was made public on social media in July 2021, when the cast was on vacation. They split at the end of 2021 but reportedly remain friends.

Sign up for our newsletter!

How Chrishell’s co-workers react will be interesting to see, though the trailer has proven Christine Quinn wasn’t a fan of the relationship and felt like she was getting slighted because she wasn’t dating the boss. And speaking of the Selling Sunset villain, look for her to cause waves again in Season 5. She is teaming up with the newbie and thinks they could take things over.

Mary Fitzgerald will step into the manager’s role, and when she calls Christine out, it won’t go well. The office dynamic shifted in Season 4, and it looks like Season 5 will pick up right where things left off.

The Season 5 reunion doesn’t have a date for when it will premiere, but based on filming, it shouldn’t be too long following the April 22 premiere of Selling Sunset Season 5.

Season 5 of Selling Sunset airs on April 22 on Nextflix.