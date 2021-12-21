Selling Sunset: It’s over for Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim following whirlwind romance

Is it over between Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim? Pic credit: Netflix

Is it already over between Selling Sunset couple Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim? That’s what recent reports are claiming despite the two appearing to be perfectly fine on social media only two days ago.

Both Jason and Chrishell have been raving about each other in various interviews after finally going public with their romance five months ago.

Viewers were hoping to see the relationship play out between the pair on Season 4 of the popular Netflix show, but it’s been rumored that their romance will be featured in Season 5 which, by the way, just wrapped filming.

However, now we’re hearing that the couple has called it quits but neither has confirmed the breakup so far.

Sources say Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim are over

The Selling Sunset stars have not made any official statement regarding their breakup but the latest reports say they are over!

PEOPLE just broke the news and according to multiple sources, Chrishell and the Oppenheim Group boss has called it quits mere months after going public with their romance.

So far, there’s no information about what prompted the breakup or if it’s even permanent and nothing on their social media pages indicates that anything is amiss–quite the latter actually. Chrishell’s last post on Instagram was only two days ago and things seemed fine between the couple in the video posted by the actress.

Chrishell shared some moments from the final day of filming for Season 5 and in the video, Jason was in the makeup room with Chrishell and her castmate Mary Fitzgerald.

Jason and Chrishell were joking around in the video and seemed quite happy being around each other so something must have happened since then.

Jason Oppenheim recently declared his love for Chrishell Stause

The Selling Sunset stars have had nothing but glowing things to say about their relationship in previous interviews and most recently Jason even used the “L” word while talking about his romance with Chrishell.

During a recent chat with Page Six Jason admitted “Oh, I love her, yeah.” The couple has also been hot and heavy on social media and had the full support of their Selling sunset castmates.

For now, we’re still waiting on official word from Chrishell and Jason regarding the breakup. If it is indeed the case, Chrishell has not been very lucky in love.

Her marriage to actor Justin Hartley imploded on the show after he blindsided her with divorce papers while filming Season 3. She later moved on to Dancing With The Stars pro, Keo Motsepe but that didn’t last very long either.

Now it seems Chrishell might not have found her happily ever after with this relationship either.

Do you think it’s over for good between Jason and Chrishell or just a hiccup in their relationship?

Selling Sunset Season 4 is currently streaming on Netflix.