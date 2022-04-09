Selling Sunset: Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim’s romance takes center stage in Season 5 trailer

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim’s relationship will be a major storyline in Season 5 of Selling Sunset. Pic credit: Netflix

The trailer for Season 5 of Selling Sunset has been released, creating more anticipation for the reality show.

The ladies of the Oppenheim Group are back for another season of luxury real estate, fabulous parties, and of course, lots of drama. Jason Oppenheim, who serves as president of the brokerage, will also be showing more of his personal life this season.

Jason’s relationship with Chrishell Stause created some buzz when they broke the news that their friendship had become romantic. Reactions and gossip from their co-stars came quick and will be highlighted in the upcoming season.

The cast of Selling Sunset react to Jason and Chrishell’s relationship

The news of Jason and Chrishell’s romance broke during the summer of 2021. Jason had become one of her more serious relationships since her divorce from actor, Justin Hartley. The two had become close friends after Chrishell joined the Oppenheim Group and eventually realized they had feelings for one another.

While their relationship is now over, the details of how it started were filmed and will be shown during Season 5. The new trailer for the upcoming season shows their co-stars reacting to their relationship and sharing their opinions on mixing business with pleasure.

In the clip, Christine, who has had an ongoing feud with Chrishell expressed her thoughts on the couple. She accuses Jason of not providing her with listings as he’s previously done in the past. She says, “Oh yeah, it’s cause I’m not f***ing my boss” appearing to insinuate that he instead gave those listings to Chrishell since they started dating.

When she becomes aware of what Christine said, Chrishell owns up to her relationship with Jason, and responded with “That is rich coming from her.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Others, however, seemed to be more supportive of the couple. Mary, who is a close friend of Chrishell, and even dated Jason in the past, can be seen in the trailer sharing her hopes for the duo. She says, “I would love it if Chrishell and Jason got married.”

Mary may not get her wish, however, since the couple did announce their split at the end of 2021. They have stated they are still friends and continue to work together with no issues.

More seasons of Selling Sunset are on the way

Netflix recognized that fans are loving the women of the Oppenheim Group and have already renewed the show for Seasons 6 and 7.

The entire cast is set to return for Season 5, with one new addition, Chelsea Lazkani. The explosive argument that happened at the end of Season 4 with Christine at odds with most of her co-stars will be a major storyline.

Mary told Us Weekly that fans can also expect a surprise involving herself and an additional major moment with another person from the show. She is encouraging viewers to tune in, stating, “both of those are gonna be really big deals.”

Season 5 of Selling Sunset will be released Friday, April 22 on Netflix.