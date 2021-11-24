Selling Sunset: Jason Oppenheim opens up about his romance with Chrishell Stause, admits ‘I love her’

Jason Oppenheim confirmed he loves Chrishell Stause. Pic credit: @chrishell.stause/Instagram

Selling Sunset couple Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause are getting serious.

As Season 4 of the Netflix reality TV show dropped, the cast members are busy doing press to promote it.

Jason and Chrishell went public with their relationship over the summer, and now, they are already using the “L” word.

Jason Oppenheim says ‘I love her’ when talking about Chrishell Stause

While talking exclusively to Page Six, Jason Oppenheim spoke about his relationship with Chrishell Stause, including how it affects their work-life and whether they have plans to marry.

When asked whether he was in love with Chrishell, Jason responded, “Oh, I love her, yeah.”

The couple went public with their relationship in July when several Selling Sunset costars were vacationing together.

Their relationship will not play out on Season 4 of Selling Sunset, but it will be a part of Season 5, which the streaming service has already greenlit.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Chrishell has done some press as well, and she confirmed that Season 4 would have some hints about a budding romance between herself and Jason, with even the producers asking her leading questions. She is interested in watching it back to see where things began and to see if she can pick up things that were happening that she was oblivious to.

Will Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause get married?

As Selling Sunset viewers saw, Chrishell Stause was married to Justin Hartley when she joined the real estate game. The demise of her marriage played out onscreen and made headlines for months.

She has been very open about where she came from and how she got where she is, staying humble. Chrishell was starting to rebuild her like as Season 4 was filming, which included buying a home.

The romance with Jason Oppenheim has been a whirlwind, and when he was asked about whether they would get married, he responded with wanting to keep that between them.

Seeing Chrishell Stause happy has made followers and viewers happy. She and Jason appear to have a good thing going, which is well deserved after everything she has been through in life.

Where things go from here with Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause remain to be seen, but it is clear they have moved into serious relationship territory, especially since they are using the “L” word.

Selling Sunset Season 4 is streaming on Netflix.