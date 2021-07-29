Selling Sunset: Jason Oppenheim talks relationship with Chrishell Stause, says ‘I care about her deeply’

Jason Oppenheim is very happy with Chrishell Stause. Pic credit: Netflix

People are still reeling from the news that Chrishell Stause is dating her Selling Sunset boss Jason Oppenheim after she made things Instagram official yesterday. Since news hit the blogs Jason has also spoken out about his relationship with Chrishell and made it known that he’s very happy.

The cast of Selling Sunset is currently filming for the upcoming season of the Netflix hit, and now viewers can’t wait to see the budding romance play out in front of the cameras.

Yesterday social media erupted when Chrishell shared photos from her trip to Italy with some of her Selling Sunset costars. The pictures seemed innocent enough until one photo showed the 40-year-old kissing Jason’s head and then another photo showed him nuzzling her neck.

But the real confirmation was right there in the comment section of the post where the Selling Sunset cast members congratulated the couple.

Jason Oppenheim is ‘very happy’ with Chrishell Stause

Now that the cat’s out of the bag, Jason Oppenheim has officially confirmed that he and Chrishell are indeed an item.

The Selling Sunset star gave a short statement to Entertainment Tonight and gushed about his relationship with the actress turned real estate agent.

“Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship,” confessed Jason. “I care about her deeply and we are very happy together.”

This is Chrishell’s first serious relationship since her breakup with Keo Motsepe, who she met during her stint on Dancing With the Stars. The pair went public with their relationship in late 2020 but the whirlwind romance was short-lived. Despite spending time with Chrishell’s family for the holidays, two months later the reality TV star and the DWTS pro called it quits.

Chrishell has been enjoying the single life since then, but now she seems to be enjoying her blossoming romance with Jason and their Selling Sunset costars couldn’t be happier about the pairing.

Selling Sunset cast approve of Chrishell and Jason’s relationship

Chrishell shared the hot photos on Instagram less than 24 hours ago, but the comments are proof that the Selling Sunset cast is ecstatic about Chrishell’s relationship with Jason.

But most importantly, Jason’s twin brother Brett has given the couple his blessing as well, writing, “Love you Chrishell. Thank you for making my brother happy.”

Other cast members such as Amanza Smith, Mary Fitzgerald, and her husband Romain Bonnet have all chimed in on the Instagram post.

Heather Young also showed her support and left a series of heart emojis in the comment section, while new cast member Emma Hernan wrote, “F&$@ YES!… LOVE YOU GUYS!!”

So far Chrishell’s Instagram post, which she captioned, “The Jlo effect” has almost 300,000 likes and over 8500 congratulatory messages.

Selling Sunset is currently on hiatus on Netflix.