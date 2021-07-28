Chrishell Stause goes Instagram official with Selling Sunset boss Jason Oppenheim. Pic credit: Netflix

Jason Oppenheim is officially off the market and dating someone in the Oppenheim Group — but it’s not who you think.

While on a luxurious trip off the coast of Italy with familiar faces Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet, Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause went Instagram official and confirmed her relationship with her boss Jason Oppenheim.

Chrishell Stause confirms relationship with Selling Sunset boss Jason Oppenheim

Despite being in one of the most romantic places in the world, Selling Sunset fans were shocked to find out about the newest couple in the Oppenheim Group.

In a recent post on social media, Chrishell posted an array of fun vacation pictures featuring the Selling Sunset crew. However, it was the last two that had the internet buzzing.

Making their relationship Instagram official, the photos showed a very cozied-up Chrishell and Jason embracing in the middle of the Mediterranean.

Despite Jason previously dating Oppenheim agent Mary Fitzgerald, it’s clear the group is happy for the new couple.

“So happy for you guys! Finally people will stop with Jason and Mary hopefully,” wrote Fitzgerald’s husband, Romain Bonnet.

There’s clearly no bad blood between Mary and Chrishell as she wrote, “Nothing makes me happier than to see two of my closest friends together and making each other so happy!”

The Selling Sunset cast floods Chrishell’s comments with well wishes. Pic credit: @themaryfitzgerald/@theromainbonnet/Instagram

Viewers can predict this message was a long time coming as co-worker and castmate Amaza Smith commented, “So happy it’s out!! Ahhhh we can all just be normal now!”

Oppenheim Group agent Amanza Smith rejoices in the fact that the news is finally out. Pic credit: @amanzasmith/Instagram

Selling Sunset Season 4 is coming soon

If you didn’t know before, a new season of Selling Sunset is coming to Netflix. Since the last season wrapped, there’s a new office, new agents, and now a new couple.

While the Oppenheim ladies hadn’t seen each other in a while due to the pandemic, that doesn’t mean the drama has cooled off.

Despite meeting frenemy, Christine Quinn’s new baby, the feud is clearly far from squashed between these two.

“I don’t think it’s a secret, you know, we’re not friends. But I think the goal is to be able to be coworkers,” Chrishell dished.

What are you most looking forward to seeing on Season 4 of Selling Sunset?

Selling Sunset is currently on hiatus on Netflix.