Selling Sunset Season 4 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Selling Sunset is a Netflix reality TV series about the Oppenheim Group, a high-end real estate brokerage firm in Los Angeles.

It follows a group of agents as they navigate their personal and professional lives.

There have been three seasons so far, and the last season dropped on August 7, 2020.

It has been over a year since that time and there will be a bit longer before fans can see more of the Oppenheim Group.

Here is everything we know so far about Selling Sunset Season 4.

Is there going to be a Season 4 of Selling Sunset?

Netflix renewed Selling Sunset for a Season 4. However, the news was even better than that.

Not only is Netflix bringing back Selling Sunset for a fourth season, but the streaming giant renewed it for a fifth season as well, so there are two more years coming of the popular Netflix reality series.

“In my eyes, unscripted TV is one of the most broad and diverse categories of entertainment,” said Netflix VP Brandon Riegg. “There are competition shows to be named the best singer or the worst baker. There are dating shows to find the one, or $100,000.”

“There are home design shows to spark inspiration (and even joy!). And there are programs that follow real people going about their real lives, among many others.”

There are then shows like Selling Sunset and Bling Empire, which Riegg describes as docusoaps.

“These shows follow a person or group of people, like family, friends, or coworkers, going about their real, everyday lives. They can offer a fun, light-hearted escape, or inspire a juicy, heated debate,” he said.

“They can provide a glimpse into a world different from our own, or even show a new side of our own circles. And yes, they’re usually filled with more feuds, tears, and tense dinner parties than our regular lives.”

Release date latest: When does Selling Sunset Season 4 come out?

With the announcement coming in March, the fourth season of Selling Sunset probably won’t arrive until 2022.

“I know the people that I talk to—Heather, Chrishell, Amanza, Jason, and Romain—we’re all up for a fourth season,” Mary Fitzgerald said.

“We’re going to shoot [in 2021] now, I’m hearing. We have such a big production; there’s so many people on our crew.”

We will update this page with the news of the release date when Netflix officially releases it.

Selling Sunset Season 4 cast updates

The full cast of Selling Sunset will return.

This includes Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald (with Romain Bonnet), Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz, and bosses Jason and Brett Oppenheim.

There is also a good chance that Heather Rae Young’s fiance Tarek El Moussa will appear on the show in the fourth season.

“So much of my life is Tarek,” Young told ET . “He can’t be on the show with me, so all I can do is talk about him, right? And talk about our moments and talk about how much fun we have and everything going on, but yeah, there might have been a deal made!”

Selling Sunset Season 4 spoilers

Chrishell Stause had a major storyline in Selling Sunset Season 3 because she divorced This is Us star Justin Hartley during the season. She then hooked up with Dancing With the Stars pro Keo Motsepe, but they had a messy split as well.

Maya Vander doesn’t live in California anymore, which is where Selling Sunset is based. However, she is willing to take part in the fourth and fifth seasons.

“I’ll just fly back and forth, potentially stay there for maybe longer doing the summer,” Vander said. “I have to still figure it out because I do have two kids now, so things are a little bit different, but I always get things done, so I’ll get this done as well.”

Vander is selling real estate in Miami now, but she said she doesn’t think the producers will care enough to show that on the show on top of the Los Angeles real estate deals.

However, Vander did hint that Selling Sunset might lead to an eventual spinoff for her in Miami.

“It’s a huge investment,” she told ET . “I am studying for my brokerage license, so if I’m with Jason or another company or my own thing here, we’ll see. Selling South Beach would be a cool idea, and I have the girls already—cute, little real estate agency—but I don’t know if they can provide drama as much as our show does.”

Brett Oppenheim left the brokerage and started his own, but Jason promises there will be no drama about that on the fourth season of Selling Sunset.

“The press has certainly enjoyed the idea that is, I think, that [Brett’s] license is hung independently, but we’re still working together,” Jason said. “He’s not starting another brokerage and hiring agents and competing. That’s not actually happening, and we’re still working together.”

Netflix has yet to announce when Selling Sunset Season 4 will premiere.