Selling Sunset: Heather Rae Young comments on Christine Quinn’s pregnancy, says motherhood ‘may soften her a bit’

Heather Rae Young is not the only Selling Sunset star who has something to celebrate. Her castmate and former friend Christine Quinn just shared some exciting news with the world as well.

Christine’s brash attitude has her pegged as the villain on hit Netflix reality show.

But Heather believes that this pregnancy could soften up her costar.

Heather Rae Young and Christine Quinn’s rocky relationship

The Selling Sunset star is not exactly on good terms with her pregnant co-star. The two women have had their ups and downs on the show and things have carried over into the media.

Christine added flame to the fire by referring the Heather Rae and her fiance Tarek El Moussa as Speidi. And soon after that, the couple shared that the blonde beauty may not get an invite to their wedding.

However, now that Christine has a baby on the way, the two women might be able to let bygones be bygones.

And if this baby has the effect on Christine that Heather thinks it will, then the Selling Sunset costars may be able to repair their friendship.

During a recent chat with Us Weekly, Heather Rae dished about her relationship with Christine.

“It’s funny cause Christine and I have gone up and down,” confessed Heather Rae. “And you know, we weren’t friends in the past and then we got closer and then issues happened, and… sometimes I talk to her, sometimes I don’t.”

Heather Rae Young thinks pregnancy may soften Christine Quinn

During her interview with the media outlet, the Selling Sunset star admitted that she has reached out to Christine since her pregnancy announcement.

“I actually reached out to her and congratulated her about being a future mommy,” noted Heather. “And we had a great little catch-up with each other, but you know I’m thinking motherhood might soften her a little bit.” She continued, “From other girls I know in the past, it has it softened them, so…I’m hoping it will.”

The 33-year-old also talked about a future relationship with Christine. She shared that her castmate has not apologized for the comments she made about Heather and Tarek in the past.

But nonetheless, Heather is ready to put it behind her and move on.

“I’m not one to like hold grudges,” shared the Selling Sunset star. “I’m not one to like hold it against someone forever, and like I said we had a great friendship.”

And while the two women might not be best friends anytime soon, Heather hopes that they can at least be able to peacefully work together.

“I would like to have at least respect and be able to work together.”

Do you think Heather and Christine can put the past behind them and become friends again?

Selling Sunset Seasons 1-3 are currently available on Netflix.