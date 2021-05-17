Seeking Sister Wife: The Winders explain Kimberley’s attire after she received backlash for her appearance

The Winders took to social media to explain their potential sister wife Kimberley’s attire during her premiere on the show, after she was criticized for her appearance. Pic credit: TLC

The Winder family of Seeking Sister Wife have addressed criticism their potential sister wife, Kimberley, received for her appearance during her debut episode.

On last week’s instalment of the show, Colton Winder and his two wives, Tami and Sophie, welcomed a third potential sister wife, Kimberley, to their home so they could meet in person for the first time.

The Winders had been courting Kimberley exclusively through video chats due to the pandemic, so they were excited when the North Carolina native finally made the trek out to Utah to meet them.

Fans of the show thought Kimberley was underdressed in a hat, t-shirt and jeans

When Kimberley arrived, she was wearing a ball cap, a t-shirt, and jeans, which some fans of the show seemed to think wasn’t appropriate attire to wear to meet a potential polygamous family for the first time.

Colton, Tami and Sophie share an Instagram account, but this post seemed to be written from Colton’s perspective. He included a pic of Kimberley holding his and Sophie’s son, Ephraim, as they both smiled while looking into each other’s eyes.

The caption read, “✨PSA: There was nothing wrong with what Kimberley chose to wear while coming to visit us. We live in southern Utah, and she came to visit us during the hot summer months. We don’t live a glamorous life…we live in a small town.”

“I told Kimberley to dress comfortable and casual,” he added. “We knew about a situation that Kimberley shared with us that causes problems with her hair. We told her we wanted her to be comfortable and we were totally fine if she chose to wear a hat. “

Kimberley also addressed the criticism herself in a post to a private Facebook group, which made its way on to Reddit, where she reiterated much of what Colton said in his own post.

The Winders’ potential sister wife, Kimberley. Pic credit: TLC

Fans will have to wait and see how things went between Kimberley and the Winders

Earlier this season, the Winders disagreed about whether bringing Kimberley to meet them was a good idea, given the status of everything going on in their lives.

Colton, who recently shared what he hopes others think of him, wasn’t as excited about the idea of bringing in a third wife just yet, but Tami and Sophie won him over and their potential sister wife was finally able to meet the family in person.

Fans of the show will have to watch tomorrow night’s episode to find out what became of the meeting and if Kimberley hit things off with Colton.

Seeking Sister Wife airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.