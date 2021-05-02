Seeking Sister Wife: The Winders disagree over bringing in a third sister wife

Tami, Colton, and Sophie Winder weren’t in agreement when it came to bringing a third potential sister wife into their home during the pandemic. Pic credit: TLC

In a new clip from next week’s upcoming episode of Seeking Sister Wife, Colton Winder and his two wives, Tami and Sophie, weren’t in agreement about adding another wife to their family, given the circumstances of a pandemic and a new baby in the house.

Colton arrived home from work in the clip, and greeted both Sophie and Tami with a kiss. His wives were busy in the kitchen, making him an angel food cake for his birthday and his favorite meal, Cajun chicken alfredo.

The Winders had a low-key celebration for Colton’s birthday

Colton sat on the couch for his solo confessional and admitted to the cameras, “I’m not ever really very animated but I was surprised. I wasn’t expecting it,” speaking of coming home to a home-cooked meal and cake for his birthday.

Back in the kitchen, Colton’s wives, who wore matching purple shirts, which they claim wasn’t on purpose, Tami and Sophie finished up dinner while Colton held his youngest child, son Ephraim, whom he shares with his second wife, Sophie.

Again on the confessional couch, with his wives on either side of him, Colton revealed to the cameras, “My excited face looks just like my face does at any other time,” poking fun at his less-than-enthusiastic demeanor.

Sophie joked for the cameras, showing Colton’s “excited face” versus Colton’s “everyday face,” which were both the same facial expression. Colton laughed and agreed, telling Sophie, “You’re not wrong.”

Back at the dinner table, Tami said to Colton, “So, your birthday’s here. How does that feel?”

Colton responded, “Kinda weird to be 33.”

The Winders contemplate adding a third wife as they celebrate Colton's birthday🎈 … all on #SeekingSisterWife, Monday at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/9p8RhmnaAw — TLC Network (@TLC) May 1, 2021

Tami and Sophie seemed ready to move forward with Kimberly visiting their family, but Colton wasn’t so sure

Tami spoke up again and this time said, “Sophie and I were talking earlier about how Kimberly was getting ready to come out and just how that didn’t end up working out, but we almost feel like it worked out better that way.”

Tami explained the situation back on the couch: “Kimberly is a potential sister wife that we’ve been talking to for about a year now.”

Sophie chimed in, “We have kept in contact with Kimberly all through the pandemic, but we haven’t rescheduled her trip to come see us yet.”

Back at dinner, Tami tells Colton, “I think that things are settled and are a little less crazy than they were. I think we need to start thinking about reaching out to her again about the idea of coming out again.”

Sophie agreed, “Yeah, I think that’s good. What do you guys think?”

Colton expressed that bringing a third wife into the family at the time would be ‘really difficult’

Colton offered his point of view, stating, “I think that adding another wife right now would be really difficult. You don’t think so?”

The Winders’ potential third sister wife, Kimberly. Pic credit: TLC

Sophie spoke up once again, “I think we’re settled enough with the crazy, like, stuff with him and everything, um, that we can finally have her come out and see what, you know, where everything is at.”

Though Tami seemed to agree with Sophie, Colton didn’t look as enthusiastic about the idea and said, “All we can do is see, I guess, I mean, I feel like we have a lot going on right now in our family.”

Although his wives were ready for Kimberly to visit, Colton shared he had no ‘spark’ with her

“I do have some concerns about Kimberly… she’s really nice, but I feel like I just haven’t had any sort of spark with her.”

Kimberly is a 30-year-old school teacher who lives in South Carolina with her daughter. The Winders met Kimberly through social media in their search for an additional sister wife.

The Winders are the only Mormon polygamists on Seeking Sister Wife, and identify as non-denominational Mormons. Colton and Tami share a daughter, Sadie, and he and Sophie share a son, Ephraim and the family shares a home together in St. George, Utah.

The Winders join four other polygamist families this season, the Snowden’s, who recently faced legal issues, the Clark’s, the Jones’, and the Merrifield’s.

Seeking Sister Wife airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC